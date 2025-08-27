Hey All!

I’ve just uploaded a new patch responding to feedback from the community and fixing some bugs.

All details listed below - \[!!!] Spoiler Warning - Includes changes to Bosses \[!!!]

-

🫘 Quality of Life Improvements

Gem Score Display: I added a "Gem Score" text to the victory screen! This should help convey the gem-score system a little better as I know it's not exactly clear how it works.

Sound Effects: Achievement and Cloud Reveal sounds now have distinct effects, helping to separate them more.

PopRockies Nerfed: Their explosion radius has been slightly reduced, making them a little less punishing (and annoying).

Playtester Credit: Thanks to Scuttle for your help.

-

Early Game Boss Rebalance

It seems I was playing a little too much Elden Ring while making the first couple of bosses, that and the insane skill level of many of my play-testers seems to have resulted in a noticeable difficulty spike - so I have made some adjustments to the early game bosses, mostly for Adventure and Explorer mode.

🌳 Azure Meadows 5

Removed some of the faster enemies from earlier waves reducing the pressure from being rushed.

The boss now travels slower giving players more time to respond.

Speed & Health Adjustments:

Explorer: -30% movespeed, reduced HP.

Adventurer: -20% movespeed, reduced HP.

Hero: -10% movespeed, slightly reduced HP.

Beast Mode: No changes (it’s meant to be brutal).

🐊 Azure Meadows 10

Removed some of the faster enemies from earlier waves reducing the pressure from being rushed.

Added red warning boxes during mid-battle transitions to alert you when walls are about to break.

Health Adjustments:

Explorer: Reduced HP.

Adventurer: Reduced HP.

Hero & Beast Mode: Unchanged.

🛸 Snowfall Glacier 5

Tower stun time from boss attacks has been reduced , giving your towers increased DPS.

Base HP has been significantly lowered , especially on lower difficulties.

Slam Attack Mechanic: The HP thresholds required to disable this attack are now more forgiving—no abilities needed if you’ve got a solid tower setup.

Survivability: Damage to Rider has been reduced from 10 to 5 , so you’re no longer getting one-shot on Hero Mode.

Beast Mode: Unchanged.

-

🐛 Bug Fixes

Endless Maps Boundary Fixes: Enemies can no longer be pushed out of bounds on any Endless map. (Nice try though!)

Ice Beam Shop Title (Spanish): The missing shop title for Ice Beam in Spanish has been restored.

Typo Patrol: We've cleaned up a few lingering typos in English.

Beast Mode Logic: Completing a level on Beast Mode with no summon equipped (bold move, by the way) now correctly awards a Purple Gem.

Cheers,

Anxious Noob,

Josh.