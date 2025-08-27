 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19757200 Edited 27 August 2025 – 17:32:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey All!

I’ve just uploaded a new patch responding to feedback from the community and fixing some bugs.

All details listed below - \[!!!] Spoiler Warning - Includes changes to Bosses \[!!!]

-

🫘 Quality of Life Improvements

  • Gem Score Display: I added a "Gem Score" text to the victory screen! This should help convey the gem-score system a little better as I know it's not exactly clear how it works.

  • Sound Effects: Achievement and Cloud Reveal sounds now have distinct effects, helping to separate them more.

  • PopRockies Nerfed: Their explosion radius has been slightly reduced, making them a little less punishing (and annoying).

  • Playtester Credit: Thanks to Scuttle for your help.

-

Early Game Boss Rebalance

It seems I was playing a little too much Elden Ring while making the first couple of bosses, that and the insane skill level of many of my play-testers seems to have resulted in a noticeable difficulty spike - so I have made some adjustments to the early game bosses, mostly for Adventure and Explorer mode.

🌳 Azure Meadows 5

  • Removed some of the faster enemies from earlier waves reducing the pressure from being rushed.

  • The boss now travels slower giving players more time to respond.

Speed & Health Adjustments:

  • Explorer: -30% movespeed, reduced HP.

  • Adventurer: -20% movespeed, reduced HP.

  • Hero: -10% movespeed, slightly reduced HP.

  • Beast Mode: No changes (it’s meant to be brutal).

🐊 Azure Meadows 10

  • Removed some of the faster enemies from earlier waves reducing the pressure from being rushed.

  • Added red warning boxes during mid-battle transitions to alert you when walls are about to break.

Health Adjustments:

  • Explorer: Reduced HP.

  • Adventurer: Reduced HP.

  • Hero & Beast Mode: Unchanged.

🛸 Snowfall Glacier 5

  • Tower stun time from boss attacks has been reduced, giving your towers increased DPS.

  • Base HP has been significantly lowered, especially on lower difficulties.

  • Slam Attack Mechanic: The HP thresholds required to disable this attack are now more forgiving—no abilities needed if you’ve got a solid tower setup.

  • Survivability: Damage to Rider has been reduced from 10 to 5, so you’re no longer getting one-shot on Hero Mode.

  • Beast Mode: Unchanged.

-

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Endless Maps Boundary Fixes: Enemies can no longer be pushed out of bounds on any Endless map. (Nice try though!)

  • Ice Beam Shop Title (Spanish): The missing shop title for Ice Beam in Spanish has been restored.

  • Typo Patrol: We've cleaned up a few lingering typos in English.

  • Beast Mode Logic: Completing a level on Beast Mode with no summon equipped (bold move, by the way) now correctly awards a Purple Gem.

Cheers,

Anxious Noob,

Josh.

