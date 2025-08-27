 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19756935
Update notes via Steam Community
A passive skill has been added for each class (the secondary class determines the passive used)
Custom classes do not get a passive (at least for now). It's a trade off

'Touch' changed from melee range to short range
Fixed crash when using Companion
Adjusted drop weights a bit
Reverted undead battle theme

