A passive skill has been added for each class (the secondary class determines the passive used)
Custom classes do not get a passive (at least for now). It's a trade off
'Touch' changed from melee range to short range
Fixed crash when using Companion
Adjusted drop weights a bit
Reverted undead battle theme
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update