This patch includes a number of quick fixes and improvements to address key bugs



Patch notes:



Bug Fixes



Fixed an issue where "Unstable" was incorrectly triggered by bleed and zero-damage attacks

Addressed a bug where damage numbers would sometimes appear multiple times

Fixed a bug in multiplayer where party members were not being properly removed from the party frame after disconnecting while dead

Fixed a critical bug where an icy trap door could cause a session to lock up

Corrected an issue where the Arena's map screen would not show up correctly

Resolved a bug where the "MAP SCREEN" button on the Arena's escape menu was not working

Fixed a bug with shop placements in the Arena

Addressed an issue where duplicate subtitles were appearing in the Arena

Fixed a bug where chests and 'TRY YOUR LUCK' rewards would sometimes appear empty