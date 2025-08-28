 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19756927
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch includes a number of quick fixes and improvements to address key bugs

Patch notes:

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where "Unstable" was incorrectly triggered by bleed and zero-damage attacks

  • Addressed a bug where damage numbers would sometimes appear multiple times

  • Fixed a bug in multiplayer where party members were not being properly removed from the party frame after disconnecting while dead

  • Fixed a critical bug where an icy trap door could cause a session to lock up

  • Corrected an issue where the Arena's map screen would not show up correctly

  • Resolved a bug where the "MAP SCREEN" button on the Arena's escape menu was not working

  • Fixed a bug with shop placements in the Arena

  • Addressed an issue where duplicate subtitles were appearing in the Arena

  • Fixed a bug where chests and 'TRY YOUR LUCK' rewards would sometimes appear empty

  • Resolved an issue where illusions were incorrectly granting players XP upon death


Improvements & Quality of Life

  • Improved the appearance and functionality of chat bubbles in multiplayer

  • Added support for ultrawide resolutions on the title screen

Please keep sending in your feedback, we read and log everything! Thanks for all your help! We're committed to making your experience as smooth as possible, so your continued feedback is invaluable.

Happy dungeon-crawling!

