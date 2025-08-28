This patch includes a number of quick fixes and improvements to address key bugs
Patch notes:
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where "Unstable" was incorrectly triggered by bleed and zero-damage attacks
Addressed a bug where damage numbers would sometimes appear multiple times
Fixed a bug in multiplayer where party members were not being properly removed from the party frame after disconnecting while dead
Fixed a critical bug where an icy trap door could cause a session to lock up
Corrected an issue where the Arena's map screen would not show up correctly
Resolved a bug where the "MAP SCREEN" button on the Arena's escape menu was not working
Fixed a bug with shop placements in the Arena
Addressed an issue where duplicate subtitles were appearing in the Arena
Fixed a bug where chests and 'TRY YOUR LUCK' rewards would sometimes appear empty
Resolved an issue where illusions were incorrectly granting players XP upon death
Improvements & Quality of Life
Improved the appearance and functionality of chat bubbles in multiplayer
Added support for ultrawide resolutions on the title screen
Please keep sending in your feedback, we read and log everything! Thanks for all your help! We're committed to making your experience as smooth as possible, so your continued feedback is invaluable.
Happy dungeon-crawling!
