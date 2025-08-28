Gameplay

Fixed an issue affecting the drop chance of legendary Teardrop weapons from loot boxes.

Reduced the chance of finding a special weapon variant in loot to 5%.

Melee damage is now consistent across both normal and knockdown targets.

Wall Jump can now be triggered from walls located behind your character.

Wall Jump no longer activates when moving into a wall, reducing unintended activations.

Players now retain 80% of their currency (RIP) upon death. Currency (RIP) will no longer be dropped.

Weapons

Fixed an issue with excessive muzzle smoke VFX when shooting with the Kestrel. Smoke effects are now balanced and consistent with other weapons.

Fixed an issue where Piercer reloads were not interruptible, allowing players to shoot while reloading.

Completed a Camera Shake pass on all weapons (FPV and TP) to reduce motion sickness and provide cleaner visuals during intense firefights.

Improved First-Person Sight accuracy by adjusting ADS timing so maximum accuracy is reached more quickly.

Core Character

Fixed an issue where the execution animation triggered but no execution occurred if the enemy was moving sideways, leaving the victim alive and allowing the execution to be repeated.

Fixed an issue causing the camera to detach from the spectated player after an execution.

HUD

Updated Hit Markers with added visual variety.

Reduced jetpack-induced motion sickness.

Fixed an issue where weapon icons displayed a dark background in asset holes.

Fixed an issue where Netrunner and Supply_Run mission target markers were not displayed on the map for players more than 200m away.

Fixed an issue where unique mission markers were not revealed to teammates at a distance.

Fixed an issue where the cyberlimb panel icon was not inverted when active.

Fixed an issue where the hacked indication appeared in spectator mode and overlapped the player’s nickname.

Fixed an issue where owned in-game currency displayed as 0 after spectating another player.

Fixed an issue where the skip cinematic hint was not fully visible during the endgame sequence cinematic in Loadout Ladder and Deathmatch game modes when in windowed mode.

Fixed an issue where the red trajectory point was not displayed when blocking a shot.

Fixed an issue where placing a ping marker and then opening the ESC menu caused players to lose menu input while still being able to move the character.

Fixed an issue where the Supply_Run mission hint was missing from the bottom-right of the map.

Fixed an issue where the respawn notification was only visible for a few frames after choosing a loadout.

Fixed an issue where the Soldier backpack status icon was only visible when affected by another effect.