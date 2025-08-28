 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19756714 Edited 28 August 2025 – 16:13:45 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • Players now retain 80% of their currency (RIP) upon death. Currency (RIP) will no longer be dropped.

  • Wall Jump no longer activates when moving into a wall, reducing unintended activations.

  • Wall Jump can now be triggered from walls located behind your character.

  • Mid-air climb speed increased by 9%.

  • Melee damage increased to 190 (was 155).

  • Melee damage is now consistent across both normal and knockdown targets.

  • Reduced the chance of finding a special weapon variant in loot to 5%.

  • Fixed an issue affecting the drop chance of legendary Teardrop weapons from loot boxes.

Weapons

  • Improved First-Person Sight accuracy by adjusting ADS timing so maximum accuracy is reached more quickly.

  • Completed a Camera Shake pass on all weapons (FPV and TP) to reduce motion sickness and provide cleaner visuals during intense firefights.

  • Fixed an issue where Piercer reloads were not interruptible, allowing players to shoot while reloading.

  • Fixed an issue with excessive muzzle smoke VFX when shooting with the Kestrel. Smoke effects are now balanced and consistent with other weapons.

Core Character

  • Fixed an issue causing the camera to detach from the spectated player after an execution.

  • Fixed an issue where the execution animation triggered but no execution occurred if the enemy was moving sideways, leaving the victim alive and allowing the execution to be repeated.

HUD

  • Updated Hit Markers with added visual variety.

  • Reduced jetpack-induced motion sickness.

  • Fixed an issue where weapon icons displayed a dark background in asset holes.

  • Fixed an issue where Netrunner and Supply_Run mission target markers were not displayed on the map for players more than 200m away.

  • Fixed an issue where unique mission markers were not revealed to teammates at a distance.

  • Fixed an issue where the cyberlimb panel icon was not inverted when active.

  • Fixed an issue where the hacked indication appeared in spectator mode and overlapped the player’s nickname.

  • Fixed an issue where owned in-game currency displayed as 0 after spectating another player.

  • Fixed an issue where the skip cinematic hint was not fully visible during the endgame sequence cinematic in Loadout Ladder and Deathmatch game modes when in windowed mode.

  • Fixed an issue where the red trajectory point was not displayed when blocking a shot.

  • Fixed an issue where placing a ping marker and then opening the ESC menu caused players to lose menu input while still being able to move the character.

  • Fixed an issue where the Supply_Run mission hint was missing from the bottom-right of the map.

  • Fixed an issue where the respawn notification was only visible for a few frames after choosing a loadout.

  • Fixed an issue where the Soldier backpack status icon was only visible when affected by another effect.

  • Fixed an issue where some attachments appeared detached from weapons.

Cyberlimbs

  • Updated lobby statistics to reflect recent Cyberlimb adjustments.

  • Fixed an issue where the second cyberlimb ability would not activate properly after a weapon swap.

Kinetic Shield

  • The shield now automatically releases absorbed damage once maximum capacity is reached.

  • If destroyed, all remaining absorbed damage will be released automatically.

  • The shield will gradually become brighter and more contrasted as its absorbed damage capacity fills up.

  • The shield’s color shifts from white-blue to red as its durability decreases.

Slugger

  • Reduced Slugger’s movement slowdown from 75% to 60%.

  • Fixed an issue where Slugger’s Sticky Goo interrupted Hammerheads when landing on ferrofluid.

Hookshot

  • Removed the 0.5s cooldown from Hookshot after activation.

Paralyzer

  • Increased Paralyzer’s projectile speed from 90m to 120m.

Roadrunners

  • Fixed an issue where using Roadrunners while closing the Maxigun in standalone mode caused the character to lose movement speed.

Mirrorbreakers

  • Fixed an issue where Mirrorbreakers clones did not continue firing non-automatic weapons after the first burst. Clones should now continue shooting as intended.

Hammerheads

  • Fixed an issue where Hammerheads dealt no damage in certain areas of the map.

Locations

  • Fixed an issue where the bounty mission log displayed “mission complete” if the target was killed by hunters. It should now display “mission failed.”

Performance & Stability

  • Fixed a crash occurring after decoding a HEX when many items and Hexes were present in the inventory.

  • Fixed a PS5 issue where micro-freezes occurred when opening the map during Extraction Royale matches.

  • Fixed an issue where Profile customization items were still displayed in the Career tab and could be selected.

  • Fixed an issue where the Armor Kit counter reset to 1 after equipping the same number of kits already in use.

  • Fixed an issue where character state broke when using Leapers with the Piercer while firing.

Changed files in this update

