Gameplay
Players now retain 80% of their currency (RIP) upon death. Currency (RIP) will no longer be dropped.
Wall Jump no longer activates when moving into a wall, reducing unintended activations.
Wall Jump can now be triggered from walls located behind your character.
Mid-air climb speed increased by 9%.
Melee damage increased to 190 (was 155).
Melee damage is now consistent across both normal and knockdown targets.
Reduced the chance of finding a special weapon variant in loot to 5%.
Fixed an issue affecting the drop chance of legendary Teardrop weapons from loot boxes.
Weapons
Improved First-Person Sight accuracy by adjusting ADS timing so maximum accuracy is reached more quickly.
Completed a Camera Shake pass on all weapons (FPV and TP) to reduce motion sickness and provide cleaner visuals during intense firefights.
Fixed an issue where Piercer reloads were not interruptible, allowing players to shoot while reloading.
Fixed an issue with excessive muzzle smoke VFX when shooting with the Kestrel. Smoke effects are now balanced and consistent with other weapons.
Core Character
Fixed an issue causing the camera to detach from the spectated player after an execution.
Fixed an issue where the execution animation triggered but no execution occurred if the enemy was moving sideways, leaving the victim alive and allowing the execution to be repeated.
HUD
Updated Hit Markers with added visual variety.
Reduced jetpack-induced motion sickness.
Fixed an issue where weapon icons displayed a dark background in asset holes.
Fixed an issue where Netrunner and Supply_Run mission target markers were not displayed on the map for players more than 200m away.
Fixed an issue where unique mission markers were not revealed to teammates at a distance.
Fixed an issue where the cyberlimb panel icon was not inverted when active.
Fixed an issue where the hacked indication appeared in spectator mode and overlapped the player’s nickname.
Fixed an issue where owned in-game currency displayed as 0 after spectating another player.
Fixed an issue where the skip cinematic hint was not fully visible during the endgame sequence cinematic in Loadout Ladder and Deathmatch game modes when in windowed mode.
Fixed an issue where the red trajectory point was not displayed when blocking a shot.
Fixed an issue where placing a ping marker and then opening the ESC menu caused players to lose menu input while still being able to move the character.
Fixed an issue where the Supply_Run mission hint was missing from the bottom-right of the map.
Fixed an issue where the respawn notification was only visible for a few frames after choosing a loadout.
Fixed an issue where the Soldier backpack status icon was only visible when affected by another effect.
Fixed an issue where some attachments appeared detached from weapons.
Cyberlimbs
Updated lobby statistics to reflect recent Cyberlimb adjustments.
Fixed an issue where the second cyberlimb ability would not activate properly after a weapon swap.
Kinetic Shield
The shield now automatically releases absorbed damage once maximum capacity is reached.
If destroyed, all remaining absorbed damage will be released automatically.
The shield will gradually become brighter and more contrasted as its absorbed damage capacity fills up.
The shield’s color shifts from white-blue to red as its durability decreases.
Slugger
Reduced Slugger’s movement slowdown from 75% to 60%.
Fixed an issue where Slugger’s Sticky Goo interrupted Hammerheads when landing on ferrofluid.
Hookshot
Removed the 0.5s cooldown from Hookshot after activation.
Paralyzer
Increased Paralyzer’s projectile speed from 90m to 120m.
Roadrunners
Fixed an issue where using Roadrunners while closing the Maxigun in standalone mode caused the character to lose movement speed.
Mirrorbreakers
Fixed an issue where Mirrorbreakers clones did not continue firing non-automatic weapons after the first burst. Clones should now continue shooting as intended.
Hammerheads
Fixed an issue where Hammerheads dealt no damage in certain areas of the map.
Locations
Fixed an issue where the bounty mission log displayed “mission complete” if the target was killed by hunters. It should now display “mission failed.”
Performance & Stability
Fixed a crash occurring after decoding a HEX when many items and Hexes were present in the inventory.
Fixed a PS5 issue where micro-freezes occurred when opening the map during Extraction Royale matches.
Fixed an issue where Profile customization items were still displayed in the Career tab and could be selected.
Fixed an issue where the Armor Kit counter reset to 1 after equipping the same number of kits already in use.
Fixed an issue with incorrect camera placement when spectating a player after an execution.
Fixed an issue where the execution animation triggered but no execution occurred if the enemy was moving sideways.
Fixed an issue where character state broke when using Leapers with the Piercer while firing.
