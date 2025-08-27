1、Added a withdraw function during matches.
2、Added a speed multiplier feature.
3、Treasures and items can no longer be sold during gameplay.
4、Removed the display of Action Points in the shop.
5、Fixed an issue where the title on the start interface could display incorrectly.
Update: August 27, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update