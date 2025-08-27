 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Overwatch® 2 Gears of War: Reloaded
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19756706 Edited 27 August 2025 – 15:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1、Added a withdraw function during matches.

2、Added a speed multiplier feature.

3、Treasures and items can no longer be sold during gameplay.

4、Removed the display of Action Points in the shop.

5、Fixed an issue where the title on the start interface could display incorrectly.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3946271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link