27 August 2025 Build 19756687 Edited 27 August 2025 – 15:19:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes v1.5.4

  • The Brightness Display setting now adds more brightness by boosting the gamma

  • Upgraded a few legacy Matey Boy bots in the (un)deleted mission level

Changed files in this update

