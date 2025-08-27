Mouse Speed

This new update attempts to match the mouse speed in the game to the mouse speed of your Windows mouse. Since the game is scaled up, it tended to move much faster than your normal Windows mouse would behave. Now it scales the speed of the mouse based on the scale of the game window.

Mouse Locking - No Longer Required

This version also does away with the annoying feature where your mouse would get locked into the game window. You no longer have to press "escape" to release the mouse, it just automatically transitions from the window to your desktop, like a normal* program.

The reason this was ever a thing is as mentioned earlier, the game window gets scaled, so the mouse position would get messed up and confusing when entering and leaving the game window. I managed to use some coding trickery to make it appear that the mouse was smoothly transitioning between game window and desktop. But you may notice a little flickering mouse cursor when you move the mouse over the edge of the window. This is normal and basically unavoidable at this point. Sorry!