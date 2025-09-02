 Skip to content
Major 2 September 2025 Build 19756639
Update notes via Steam Community

Freedoms greetings Helldivers!

Release Captain Morris coming to you this democratic Tuesday with an update from high command.

 
🌍 Overview

  • New additions

  • Balancing 

  • Fixes

  • Miscellaneous fixes

  • Known issues


For too long, we’ve waited and watched as The Gloom expands to swallow more innocent star systems. For too long, we’ve let the Terminids wreak havoc on our colonies, our cities, our homes. The Terminids have pushed into our territory for long enough.


Now, with new recruits trained and ready, it’s time to push into unknown territory. Into the Unjust.

🎮 Gameplay

Hive Worlds

  • Randomly-generated giant cave systems

  • A new tactical challenge

  • Discover disgusting flora and fauna and advanced Terminid life

  • Hive World surface - acid lakes and advanced bug spires

  • Holes in the cave roof will allow stratagems to be called down

  • Destructible walls within the caves to navigate

  • Bring a flashlight!

Missions

  • Delve deep into the caves to destroy the Spore Lung and stop its infectious Gloom spread

  • Take control of the GATER mobile oil rig and siphon the mysterious oily substance from the surface of Hive Worlds

  • Undertake more missions to extract resources and destroy the enemy threat on Hive Worlds

  • Have Super Earth approved levels of fun!

New Enemies

  • Rupture Spewer; The foul Rupture Spewer bursts from the ground only to spew its undemocratic pestilence on the innocent. Upon returning to its dark warrens, it is believed to consume its own dead in order to generate more of its corrosive acid.

  • Rupture Warrior; A product of Gloom-induced mutation, the Rupture Warrior has lost the UV-insulating chitin layer that would protect its internal organs from solar radiation damage. Captured specimens prefer burrowing to open-air movement, a pattern indicative of subconscious shame at their own undemocratic ways.

  • Rupture Charger; When this armored beast senses the presence of Liberty, it buries itself underground to escape its light. Its Charger instincts compel it to tunnel through the ground at high speeds, emerging only to attack those who represent the Liberty that blinds it so.

  • Dragonroach; This oversized affront to Free skies everywhere circles its would-be prey, swooping down intermittently to bespew them with air-combustible acid. A spineless tactic befitting an exoskeletal monstrosity.


⚖️ Balancing

Unified “none explosive Orbitals” so they have the same projectile damage and destruction values as the Orbital gas. This effects:


Orbital smoke

  •  Increased Projectile Damage  0 → 300 

  • Increased Projectile AP 0 → 7

  • Increased Projectile Demolition strength 30 → 50

Orbital E.M.S

  • Increased Projectile Damage 250 → 300 

  • Increased Projectile AP 3 → 7

  • Increased Projectile Demolition strength 30 → 50


Unified Stun explosions work. They all apply the stun effect on the explosion and not only on the status effect volume. This effects:

  • Orbital E.M.S

  • Mortar E.M.S


Changed how all stun explosions work in that they now initially stagger the enemy they stun but also without ragdolling the player if hit by such an explosion


Throwables

Stun grenade

  • Increased stagger strength 0 -> 50

Urchin

  • Decreased stagger impulse 15 -> 0 

Stratagems

Orbital E.M.S

  • Increased stagger strength 10 -> 50

  • Decreased stagger impulse 40 → 0

Mortar E.M.S

  • Increased stagger strength 10 -> 50

  • Decreased stagger impulse 40 → 0 

Booster

Stun Hellpod

  • Increased stagger strength 10 -> 50

  • Decreased stagger impulse 20 → 0

🔧 Fixes


Crash Fixes & Softlocks

  • Fixed a rare crash caused by multiple players having the MA5C AR equipped on the super destroyer

  • Fixed crash that could occur during hot-joining

  • Fixed a rare crash that could occur when dropping backpacks


Weapons & Stratagem Fixes

  • Fixes for mute AX/LAS-5 'GUARD DOG' ROVER audio

  • Audio fixes for multiple weapons not having reverb applied to them

  • Fixed Hellpod payloads being targetable by guidance system

  • GL-52 De-Escalator stratagem input code now begins with a down arrow, inline with other support weapon stratagems

  • Motivational Shocks Booster no longer applies to enemies

  • Fixed the StA X3 WASP Launcher firemode - it will no longer fire in Semi-Auto mode after switching from Artillery firing mode

  • Fixed guidance system targeting Tanks incorrectly


Enemies

  • Installed additional hydraulic leg supports on dropship Automaton units (they will no longer take damage when dropped from the dropships).

  • Updated automaton city outpost to prevent broken pathing on the bridge

  • Illuminate enemies are now less likely to warp on top of destroyed outpost ship rubble


Missions

  • Updated the design of city evacuation objectives that will allow brave citizens to evacuate correctly

  • Fixed a missions issue that caused ghost objectives to appear during the mission complete screen

  • Fixed issue where the landed Automaton dropships in the Sabotage Airbase objective could be destroyed with LIFT-182 Warp Pack

  • Fixed occasional Charger pathing issues around certain bug rocks


Miscellaneous Fixes

  • Fix flickering VFX shadows in some areas.

  • Fixed strange movement after falling while marching

  • Fixed chat typing animations - Helldivers no longer suffer from fat fingers and will use their writing pads when typing chat messages.

  • Fixed the Adreno-Defibrillator status effect not affecting Helldivers inside combat walkers

  • Fixed an issue where the planetary hazard damaged Hellbombs will visually appear to explode twice when shot by GL-21 Grenade Launcher, from the shooter's POV

Known Issues

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 553851
Windows 64-bitDLC 1999180 Depot 553852
Depot 553853
Depot 553854
DLC 2506210 Depot 2506210
DLC 2506220 Depot 2506220
DLC 2506240 Depot 2506240
DLC 2506250 Depot 2506250
DLC 2506260 Depot 2506260
DLC 2506270 Depot 2506270
DLC 2506280 Depot 2506280
