Freedoms greetings Helldivers!

Release Captain Morris coming to you this democratic Tuesday with an update from high command.



🌍 Overview

New additions

Balancing

Fixes

Miscellaneous fixes

Known issues





For too long, we’ve waited and watched as The Gloom expands to swallow more innocent star systems. For too long, we’ve let the Terminids wreak havoc on our colonies, our cities, our homes. The Terminids have pushed into our territory for long enough.





Now, with new recruits trained and ready, it’s time to push into unknown territory. Into the Unjust.

🎮 Gameplay

Hive Worlds

Randomly-generated giant cave systems

A new tactical challenge

Discover disgusting flora and fauna and advanced Terminid life

Hive World surface - acid lakes and advanced bug spires

Holes in the cave roof will allow stratagems to be called down

Destructible walls within the caves to navigate

Bring a flashlight!

Missions

Delve deep into the caves to destroy the Spore Lung and stop its infectious Gloom spread

Take control of the GATER mobile oil rig and siphon the mysterious oily substance from the surface of Hive Worlds

Undertake more missions to extract resources and destroy the enemy threat on Hive Worlds

Have Super Earth approved levels of fun!

New Enemies

Rupture Spewer; The foul Rupture Spewer bursts from the ground only to spew its undemocratic pestilence on the innocent. Upon returning to its dark warrens, it is believed to consume its own dead in order to generate more of its corrosive acid.

Rupture Warrior; A product of Gloom-induced mutation, the Rupture Warrior has lost the UV-insulating chitin layer that would protect its internal organs from solar radiation damage. Captured specimens prefer burrowing to open-air movement, a pattern indicative of subconscious shame at their own undemocratic ways.

Rupture Charger; When this armored beast senses the presence of Liberty, it buries itself underground to escape its light. Its Charger instincts compel it to tunnel through the ground at high speeds, emerging only to attack those who represent the Liberty that blinds it so.

Dragonroach; This oversized affront to Free skies everywhere circles its would-be prey, swooping down intermittently to bespew them with air-combustible acid. A spineless tactic befitting an exoskeletal monstrosity.



⚖️ Balancing

Unified “none explosive Orbitals” so they have the same projectile damage and destruction values as the Orbital gas. This effects:



Orbital smoke

Increased Projectile Damage 0 → 300

Increased Projectile AP 0 → 7

Increased Projectile Demolition strength 30 → 50

Orbital E.M.S

Increased Projectile Damage 250 → 300

Increased Projectile AP 3 → 7

Increased Projectile Demolition strength 30 → 50



Unified Stun explosions work. They all apply the stun effect on the explosion and not only on the status effect volume. This effects:

Orbital E.M.S

Mortar E.M.S



Changed how all stun explosions work in that they now initially stagger the enemy they stun but also without ragdolling the player if hit by such an explosion





Throwables

Stun grenade

Increased stagger strength 0 -> 50

Urchin

Decreased stagger impulse 15 -> 0

Stratagems

Orbital E.M.S

Increased stagger strength 10 -> 50

Decreased stagger impulse 40 → 0

Mortar E.M.S

Increased stagger strength 10 -> 50

Decreased stagger impulse 40 → 0

Booster

Stun Hellpod

Increased stagger strength 10 -> 50

Decreased stagger impulse 20 → 0

🔧 Fixes





Crash Fixes & Softlocks

Fixed a rare crash caused by multiple players having the MA5C AR equipped on the super destroyer

Fixed crash that could occur during hot-joining

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when dropping backpacks





Weapons & Stratagem Fixes

Fixes for mute AX/LAS-5 'GUARD DOG' ROVER audio

Audio fixes for multiple weapons not having reverb applied to them

Fixed Hellpod payloads being targetable by guidance system

GL-52 De-Escalator stratagem input code now begins with a down arrow, inline with other support weapon stratagems

Motivational Shocks Booster no longer applies to enemies

Fixed the StA X3 WASP Launcher firemode - it will no longer fire in Semi-Auto mode after switching from Artillery firing mode

Fixed guidance system targeting Tanks incorrectly





Enemies

Installed additional hydraulic leg supports on dropship Automaton units (they will no longer take damage when dropped from the dropships).

Updated automaton city outpost to prevent broken pathing on the bridge

Illuminate enemies are now less likely to warp on top of destroyed outpost ship rubble





Missions

Updated the design of city evacuation objectives that will allow brave citizens to evacuate correctly

Fixed a missions issue that caused ghost objectives to appear during the mission complete screen

Fixed issue where the landed Automaton dropships in the Sabotage Airbase objective could be destroyed with LIFT-182 Warp Pack

Fixed occasional Charger pathing issues around certain bug rocks





Miscellaneous Fixes