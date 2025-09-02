Freedoms greetings Helldivers!
Release Captain Morris coming to you this democratic Tuesday with an update from high command.
🌍 Overview
New additions
Balancing
Fixes
Miscellaneous fixes
Known issues
For too long, we’ve waited and watched as The Gloom expands to swallow more innocent star systems. For too long, we’ve let the Terminids wreak havoc on our colonies, our cities, our homes. The Terminids have pushed into our territory for long enough.
Now, with new recruits trained and ready, it’s time to push into unknown territory. Into the Unjust.
🎮 Gameplay
Hive Worlds
Randomly-generated giant cave systems
A new tactical challenge
Discover disgusting flora and fauna and advanced Terminid life
Hive World surface - acid lakes and advanced bug spires
Holes in the cave roof will allow stratagems to be called down
Destructible walls within the caves to navigate
Bring a flashlight!
Missions
Delve deep into the caves to destroy the Spore Lung and stop its infectious Gloom spread
Take control of the GATER mobile oil rig and siphon the mysterious oily substance from the surface of Hive Worlds
Undertake more missions to extract resources and destroy the enemy threat on Hive Worlds
Have Super Earth approved levels of fun!
New Enemies
Rupture Spewer; The foul Rupture Spewer bursts from the ground only to spew its undemocratic pestilence on the innocent. Upon returning to its dark warrens, it is believed to consume its own dead in order to generate more of its corrosive acid.
Rupture Warrior; A product of Gloom-induced mutation, the Rupture Warrior has lost the UV-insulating chitin layer that would protect its internal organs from solar radiation damage. Captured specimens prefer burrowing to open-air movement, a pattern indicative of subconscious shame at their own undemocratic ways.
Rupture Charger; When this armored beast senses the presence of Liberty, it buries itself underground to escape its light. Its Charger instincts compel it to tunnel through the ground at high speeds, emerging only to attack those who represent the Liberty that blinds it so.
Dragonroach; This oversized affront to Free skies everywhere circles its would-be prey, swooping down intermittently to bespew them with air-combustible acid. A spineless tactic befitting an exoskeletal monstrosity.
⚖️ Balancing
Unified “none explosive Orbitals” so they have the same projectile damage and destruction values as the Orbital gas. This effects:
Orbital smoke
Increased Projectile Damage 0 → 300
Increased Projectile AP 0 → 7
Increased Projectile Demolition strength 30 → 50
Orbital E.M.S
Increased Projectile Damage 250 → 300
Increased Projectile AP 3 → 7
Increased Projectile Demolition strength 30 → 50
Unified Stun explosions work. They all apply the stun effect on the explosion and not only on the status effect volume. This effects:
Orbital E.M.S
Mortar E.M.S
Changed how all stun explosions work in that they now initially stagger the enemy they stun but also without ragdolling the player if hit by such an explosion
Throwables
Stun grenade
Increased stagger strength 0 -> 50
Urchin
Decreased stagger impulse 15 -> 0
Stratagems
Orbital E.M.S
Increased stagger strength 10 -> 50
Decreased stagger impulse 40 → 0
Mortar E.M.S
Increased stagger strength 10 -> 50
Decreased stagger impulse 40 → 0
Booster
Stun Hellpod
Increased stagger strength 10 -> 50
Decreased stagger impulse 20 → 0
🔧 Fixes
Crash Fixes & Softlocks
Fixed a rare crash caused by multiple players having the MA5C AR equipped on the super destroyer
Fixed crash that could occur during hot-joining
Fixed a rare crash that could occur when dropping backpacks
Weapons & Stratagem Fixes
Fixes for mute AX/LAS-5 'GUARD DOG' ROVER audio
Audio fixes for multiple weapons not having reverb applied to them
Fixed Hellpod payloads being targetable by guidance system
GL-52 De-Escalator stratagem input code now begins with a down arrow, inline with other support weapon stratagems
Motivational Shocks Booster no longer applies to enemies
Fixed the StA X3 WASP Launcher firemode - it will no longer fire in Semi-Auto mode after switching from Artillery firing mode
Fixed guidance system targeting Tanks incorrectly
Enemies
Installed additional hydraulic leg supports on dropship Automaton units (they will no longer take damage when dropped from the dropships).
Updated automaton city outpost to prevent broken pathing on the bridge
Illuminate enemies are now less likely to warp on top of destroyed outpost ship rubble
Missions
Updated the design of city evacuation objectives that will allow brave citizens to evacuate correctly
Fixed a missions issue that caused ghost objectives to appear during the mission complete screen
Fixed issue where the landed Automaton dropships in the Sabotage Airbase objective could be destroyed with LIFT-182 Warp Pack
Fixed occasional Charger pathing issues around certain bug rocks
Miscellaneous Fixes
Fix flickering VFX shadows in some areas.
Fixed strange movement after falling while marching
Fixed chat typing animations - Helldivers no longer suffer from fat fingers and will use their writing pads when typing chat messages.
Fixed the Adreno-Defibrillator status effect not affecting Helldivers inside combat walkers
Fixed an issue where the planetary hazard damaged Hellbombs will visually appear to explode twice when shot by GL-21 Grenade Launcher, from the shooter's POV
