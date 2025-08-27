You asked for it, and we are happy to provide. Windowed mode is now a thing. You can find it in the video settings. Like with any feature, we do test things, but too many machine configurations in the world to be possible to test them all, so if there is an issue you're having with it, let us know.



Also Restockers and vendors should work as intended now. If not feel free to smack them to kickstart them and let us know the bug is still present for you.







BUG FIXES

Restockers/ vendors should work as intended now

Achievements are fixed (yes again)

Tech totals now show the correct total number

Destroying your last slide doesn't break the slide pass in tickets anymore

IMPROVEMENTS

Minor tweaks in the music tracks' performance

Entrance labels are now paintable too

Improvements in showing multiple missions at once

Some extra sounds to match the destruction of specific materials

Removed secret dev sand button (don't ask)

Graffiti placement has been improved

More fonts to be used with graffiti

Improvement in the vending machine model interactions

One special visitor has an improved animation when jumping in the pool



NEW FEATURES

Window mode is now available

We are already working on not only fixing some issues mentioned by you all, but also adding new features. So stay tuned.

Thanks for all the support, and remember, if you have an idea, feedback, or bug you want to share, feel free to use our Steam community hub or Discord. We are always there to listen and chat with you. https://steamcommunity.com/app/3293260/discussions/



NOTICE - We sometimes might release very small updates to solve 1 or 2 more urgent issues that appeared and not release a patch note for those immediately but add them to bigger update patch notes on following updates