27 August 2025 Build 19756571
Update notes via Steam Community


Fixed:

  • Bullet Hit-System improved weakness detection and wrong layers
  • Particle-System sizes corrected for different sizes
  • Corrected RU language
  • Collecting behaviour of gear is now changed and improved to selection system
  • Correct buff refresh / stack system and behaviour
  • Nanosurge does not overheal anymore.
  • Buff triggering is now 100 % precise to trigger time and amount
  • BurstCell drop chance is now really 17% and not 83% ( :-D )
  • Player slowed down on moving stairs up
  • Hotkey rebinding is now working again and saves / loads
  • Gear is not collectable anymore if game is paused
  • Gear is now protected with leave room protection
  • Gear Hud animations corrected and smoothed
  • Smaller gameplay fixes and improvements for controlling
  • Smaller visual fixes and performance improvements


Added:

  • Trading Room is now available! Buy Gear, Items or Special Items with Cube Coins
  • Trader (terminal) has voice lines in all languages for ambient [voice lines created with AI]
  • French language fully added to the game
  • A single buff can now have stacks, small number on HUD icon
  • Multiple buffs can now stacked (different handled but nice ui), small number on HUD icon
  • Every Gear can now have different rarities and RANDOM values
  • NEW Ui-Info Menu with 5 categories. You can now pause the game with tah Ui-Info button to view ALL of your stuff in detail: Gear, Buffs, Artifacts, Stats and Roomcards
  • First special item for trader: Critical Overdrive (100% crit chance for next 5 monster rooms)
  • NEW Gear Swap/Display visuals
  • Gear can now be inspected and compared on collecting via gear swap display
  • Mouse Support for aiming and controlling. The mouse can now also be used as input (EXCEPT UI !!!)
  • Collecting effect for items, gear, ...
  • Ground slime now applies slow effect to player
  • Most menus can now also be closed with Esc even if the Esc button is not the hotkey for it
  • Player now has Crit Chance and Crit Damage as NEW properties
  • Player now has Armor Chance and Armor as NEW properties
  • Monsters now has Crit Chance and Crit Damage as NEW properties
  • Monsters now has Armor Chance and Armor as NEW properties
  • New sounds / music for new events / effects stuff


Changed:

  • Monster Actions now can have cooldown -> example: Ionis (drone) now does not evade all the time
  • Added Base Damage of BurstCell because of drop chance fix
  • GameTime is now paused on Video Sequences -> fair for player watching the videos
  • Ship Displays now changed some shown properties to most relevant such as armor, crit, ...
  • Hide some properties from ship display that are all similar and first not relevant to player
  • In future: The HUD stats can be customized by player. Decide what you want to see always

