Fixed:
- Bullet Hit-System improved weakness detection and wrong layers
- Particle-System sizes corrected for different sizes
- Corrected RU language
- Collecting behaviour of gear is now changed and improved to selection system
- Correct buff refresh / stack system and behaviour
- Nanosurge does not overheal anymore.
- Buff triggering is now 100 % precise to trigger time and amount
- BurstCell drop chance is now really 17% and not 83% ( :-D )
- Player slowed down on moving stairs up
- Hotkey rebinding is now working again and saves / loads
- Gear is not collectable anymore if game is paused
- Gear is now protected with leave room protection
- Gear Hud animations corrected and smoothed
- Smaller gameplay fixes and improvements for controlling
- Smaller visual fixes and performance improvements
Added:
- Trading Room is now available! Buy Gear, Items or Special Items with Cube Coins
- Trader (terminal) has voice lines in all languages for ambient [voice lines created with AI]
- French language fully added to the game
- A single buff can now have stacks, small number on HUD icon
- Multiple buffs can now stacked (different handled but nice ui), small number on HUD icon
- Every Gear can now have different rarities and RANDOM values
- NEW Ui-Info Menu with 5 categories. You can now pause the game with tah Ui-Info button to view ALL of your stuff in detail: Gear, Buffs, Artifacts, Stats and Roomcards
- First special item for trader: Critical Overdrive (100% crit chance for next 5 monster rooms)
- NEW Gear Swap/Display visuals
- Gear can now be inspected and compared on collecting via gear swap display
- Mouse Support for aiming and controlling. The mouse can now also be used as input (EXCEPT UI !!!)
- Collecting effect for items, gear, ...
- Ground slime now applies slow effect to player
- Most menus can now also be closed with Esc even if the Esc button is not the hotkey for it
- Player now has Crit Chance and Crit Damage as NEW properties
- Player now has Armor Chance and Armor as NEW properties
- Monsters now has Crit Chance and Crit Damage as NEW properties
- Monsters now has Armor Chance and Armor as NEW properties
- New sounds / music for new events / effects stuff
Changed:
- Monster Actions now can have cooldown -> example: Ionis (drone) now does not evade all the time
- Added Base Damage of BurstCell because of drop chance fix
- GameTime is now paused on Video Sequences -> fair for player watching the videos
- Ship Displays now changed some shown properties to most relevant such as armor, crit, ...
- Hide some properties from ship display that are all similar and first not relevant to player
- In future: The HUD stats can be customized by player. Decide what you want to see always
