27 August 2025 Build 19756542 Edited 27 August 2025 – 15:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
VERSION 2.1.2 changes:


- Another Hotfix update - some of the rotating geometry still wouldn't rotate properly after the last hotfix, so I replaced all of the rotating geometry in the game with new versions.

- Fixed a bug where gamepad triggers couldn't be mapped to any input action.

- Fixed a bug where the first enemy encounter of chapter 4 (enemies gathered in the valley between the rotating arrays) wouldn't spawn sometimes.

