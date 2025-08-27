VERSION 2.1.2 changes:
- Another Hotfix update - some of the rotating geometry still wouldn't rotate properly after the last hotfix, so I replaced all of the rotating geometry in the game with new versions.
- Fixed a bug where gamepad triggers couldn't be mapped to any input action.
- Fixed a bug where the first enemy encounter of chapter 4 (enemies gathered in the valley between the rotating arrays) wouldn't spawn sometimes.
