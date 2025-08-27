- Fixed a visibility calculation bug
- Hostile units no longer cast fog of war behind them
- Air units can once again not look inside Clouds
- Added Coven to Missions 1 and 2
V130 - CLOUDY
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3321852
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3321853
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update