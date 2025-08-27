 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19756490 Edited 27 August 2025 – 14:26:44 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a visibility calculation bug
  • Hostile units no longer cast fog of war behind them
  • Air units can once again not look inside Clouds
  • Added Coven to Missions 1 and 2

