Emergency Exit — Patch 2.0

Added Linux support (tested on Ubuntu 64).

Added 3 new game modes for more variety, challenge and fun, with associated achievements.

Reworked the party hosting UI: clearer and more readable.

Reworked the in-game UI.

Improved the victory screen at the end of a level, which now takes the new game modes into account.

When selecting a game mode, bonuses/maluses are now displayed more clearly.

Balanced the score calculation.

The Easy Mode no longer gives 1000 seconds (which was an arbitrary test value), but 3600 seconds (1 hour).

Fixed a collision bug in the first two levels (near the computer) that could make the player go out of bounds (softlock).

Added a siren sound at the beginning of a level.