Major 27 August 2025 Build 19756403 Edited 27 August 2025 – 14:59:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Emergency Exit — Patch 2.0

  • Added Linux support (tested on Ubuntu 64).

  • Added 3 new game modes for more variety, challenge and fun, with associated achievements.

  • Reworked the party hosting UI: clearer and more readable.

  • Reworked the in-game UI.

  • Improved the victory screen at the end of a level, which now takes the new game modes into account.

  • When selecting a game mode, bonuses/maluses are now displayed more clearly.

  • Balanced the score calculation.

  • The Easy Mode no longer gives 1000 seconds (which was an arbitrary test value), but 3600 seconds (1 hour).

  • Fixed a collision bug in the first two levels (near the computer) that could make the player go out of bounds (softlock).

  • Added a siren sound at the beginning of a level.

  • Minor text and sound fixes.

