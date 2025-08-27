Emergency Exit — Patch 2.0
Added Linux support (tested on Ubuntu 64).
Added 3 new game modes for more variety, challenge and fun, with associated achievements.
Reworked the party hosting UI: clearer and more readable.
Reworked the in-game UI.
Improved the victory screen at the end of a level, which now takes the new game modes into account.
When selecting a game mode, bonuses/maluses are now displayed more clearly.
Balanced the score calculation.
The Easy Mode no longer gives 1000 seconds (which was an arbitrary test value), but 3600 seconds (1 hour).
Fixed a collision bug in the first two levels (near the computer) that could make the player go out of bounds (softlock).
Added a siren sound at the beginning of a level.
Minor text and sound fixes.
