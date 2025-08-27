This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I've made a bit of progress optimising the Post Processing (PP) effects (which are basically like filters for pictures on social media) but ultimately decided that these updates have gone on too long and to come back to this later.



PP is still probably about 25% of the overall rendering time for Aiyana, which is really huge and I have made some improvements with this update. However its also vital for Aiyanas visual style so I need to be really careful about how I optimise it further, which is going to take time.

I've also had various bug reports for things I would really like to get sorted so it felt right to change gears and start to work towards getting this beta build ready for everyone to use instead of being a tech demo.



Getting Stuck

One of the more serious bugs that has been raised is around getting stuck and unable to move. I've not got to the source of why people are getting stuck yet but I have improved the logic for getting unstuck in general so it should help in more scenarios.



In the meantime, one thing I wanted to point out is that you can press the home button to get unstuck at any time, even in the current live branch. It will run the same logic as the button in the main menu, even if the button is hidden (which is another bug report I've had).

NIght Time Enemies

I've had reports of night time enemies still being out during the day after using a bed. I've tried to recreate this one but no luck yet, which means I might have inadvertently fixed the cause of this in the Beta whilst fixing other things.



If it still happens once the Beta finally releases, please let me know and I'll look into it again.

Bugs & Misc

Since I'm working towards releasing as usual I thought it was time to get back into the habbit of listing the changes in more detail. The majority of these issues are only relevant to the beta branch but some are just general fixes as well.



E.G the bending grass bug listed first was only a bug in the beta branch and not the live build. However the next bug about dirt transforming affected both.

