It's been great to see how well the Octron's Marble Machine release has been received. A big thanks to everyone diving in!

To ease the wait for the next big content update (Astroloot - Octron the Deep), that will release in a about two months from now, this version adds more content to play with and addresses a few issues with the current state of the endgame.

New Sectors

Octron's Marble Machine launched with 11 sectors. Even though the Marble Machine Tree isn't complete yet, 11 skill points are very limiting for endgame strategies.

This version brings a couple new sectors to unlock:

Tenth Echo - a unique Rank 1 Sector containing one final mission with a lot of waves

Volcano - a fiery-hot Rank 3 Sector

Seven Tentacles - a set of unique Sectors that go from Rank 1 up to Rank 7. Unlock all of them for a true test of the strength of your build. Behold: Each Tentacle grants 2 Marble Machine Tokens on completion!

In total this allows to spend up to 27 skill points on the Marble Machine skill tree.

A new skill cluster has been added, that allows target farming of Tentacle Sectors:

Laid back Abyss Experience

Before the new endgame, farming Abyss was a very relaxed thing to do. For players that prefer not to craft every Abyss mission, there is a new unique Marble Machine Skill available:

There are already ideas how to reduce the effort it takes to craft sectors, so maybe that's just a temporary solution. However, this takes time and will be worked at in in the next big endgame content update.

Faster Abyss Progression

For optimized ships that can handle faster Abyss progression, there is a new skill cluster on the Marble Machine Tree. When completing Major Abyss missions, it grants additional depth levels. In total, players can reach up to +5 depth on Major Abyss mission completion.

Bugfixes and Improvements