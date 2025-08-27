Hey all,

Just a small update today, fixing various text related issues and some situations that could cause a soft/hardlock.

It also re-introduces DirectX 11 support. To note, playing in Dx11 may change the experience slightly, as the game was not built for it, so you may experience harsher lighting in environments (e.g. shadows being darker). This is something I plan to improve on, so please let me know if you run into any problematic issues.

You can check out the full changelog below.

Changes

Added DirectX 11 support back in.

Updated interaction text from 'Use' to something better suited for some items.

Updated the interaction area of pant stands on Night 2.

Updated torn posters to be a little more obvious on Night 3/4.

Bug Fixes

Fixed missing text next to button icon when placing posters.

Fixed the garbage chute showing a garbage bag on the inside when open.

Fixed being able to spam the garbage chute when opening the first time.

Fixed missing text next to button icon when placing movies and games.

Fixed the 'I'm Stuck' button showing on the menu after dying.

Fixed text not localizing correctly for keycards.

Fixed the missing item name missing when holding a light box.

Fixed a mannequin clipping into a locker on Night 1.

Fixed being able to get out of bounds on Night 3/4.

Fixed lamps missing their shelf on Night 3/4.

Fixed getting hard locked when using the 'I'm Stuck' button on Night 8.

Halloween: Fixed carved pumpkins vanishing.

Supporter Pack: Fixed ambience sounds not looping correctly on The Reporter.

Report any bugs or issues on the Steam Discussion board, the Discord, or the website.

Chat soon!

Marty