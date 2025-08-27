 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19756075 Edited 27 August 2025 – 13:59:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hellish Quart pre-alpha v.2025.08.27.1

FIX:
- Jacek: fixed a potential thrust attack bug
- Barabasz: swapped in old in-place basic attacks (badly animated startups) with correct ones
- Gedeon: fixed a bug where you could do a FEINT combo in Long Guard

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Hellish Quart Content Depot 1000361
