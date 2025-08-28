As fans of the Elder Scrolls games, and to celebrate the latest success of the Oblivion remaster - we have released a map inspired by the game.
Featuring a hellish landscape and an open playing field, we hope you enjoy Update 1.3.
Changelog:
New map: Oblivion - an open, fiery landscape
Fixed a bug where the resolution dropdown would not show all a user's display resolutions
Allow for aspect ratios other than 16:9 and 4:3
Improvements and updates to the game's codebase
General optimizations
Changed files in this update