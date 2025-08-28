 Skip to content
Major 28 August 2025 Build 19756058 Edited 28 August 2025 – 17:59:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

As fans of the Elder Scrolls games, and to celebrate the latest success of the Oblivion remaster - we have released a map inspired by the game.

Featuring a hellish landscape and an open playing field, we hope you enjoy Update 1.3.

Changelog:

  • New map: Oblivion - an open, fiery landscape

  • Fixed a bug where the resolution dropdown would not show all a user's display resolutions

  • Allow for aspect ratios other than 16:9 and 4:3

  • Improvements and updates to the game's codebase

  • General optimizations

