Major 27 August 2025 Build 19755977 Edited 27 August 2025 – 14:26:42 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Earlier, we experimented with the look of the game and swapped the unique pixel “trash” style for a card-game imitation. Some players weren’t too thrilled about that change. Now both styles are available, and everyone can choose the one they like best.

