Dear players!

Dear players, Due to numerous issues related to payment and gameplay experience, we will conduct temporary maintenance on August 27, 2025, at 21:00 (UTC+8). Please log back into the game after the update is completed.

Update Time:

2025/08/27 21:00 - (UTC+8)



Update Contents:

1. Fixed the incorrect display of the locked status for the Relay Gift Pack.

2. Optimized the use of maze exploration items; you can click to deselect the selected item.

3. Added the Valkyrie Development Reset Function.

4. Optimized the interaction logic for equipment upgrading.

5. Fixed the reward issues with the Privilege Card and Lifetime Card; players who have already purchased them are expected to receive compensation within 3 working days.

6. Fixed the problem where the 7-Day Newbie Missions could not span days.

7. Optimized the experience of using items in the backpack; after use, the previously used item will still remain selected.

8. Added a prompt when the client version is incorrect during login; please use the latest patch to avoid abnormalities.

Thank you for all feedbacks, suggestion and wishes! We will continue to listen to your voices and work hard to make this game better!



See you at launch!



Love from

—Monmusu Autobattler Dev Team