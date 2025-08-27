Hi Talisman fans! ːTalProToadː

Recently, we put out our State of the Game Update for Talisman: Digital 5th Edition, where we outlined where we felt the game is currently at, and what our plans were for the immediate and far future. If you missed it, you can check it out here:

Card Description Text Size Toggle

In that update, we talked about our plan to roll out community-requested quality of life improvements for the base game, and today we’ve launched a patch forthat includes some of those talked-about features!

Something that a number of players reported having issues with is the size of the text in the game on certain devices/screen resolutions. The biggest offender for this that we identified after looking at player feedback was the text that appears for card descriptions.

For reference, the default text size for card descriptions currently looks like this:

Now, if you toggle on the newly added option for a larger card description text in the options menu, it’ll look like this:

We hope that this helps players on Steam Deck and similar devices, and while this does help with the biggest offender for small text, we’ll be keeping a close eye on future feedback on where else in the game you’d like us to improve readability of text!

Improving Board Visibility

Another quality of life change that was requested by the community on certain devices and screen sizes was for us to improve the visuals of the board itself.

Previously, some players would report that the board looked ‘blurry’ or that it was hard to make out individual details in the artwork. For reference, this is what the board looked like in-game previously:

And here is what it looks like in-game now, after some carefully balanced de-noising and de-hazing:

If you boot up the game and take a look for yourself, we hope you see an improvement!

Adding a ‘Traditional Dice’ Option

Are you someone who played a lot of Talisman: Digital Classic Edition? Based on our statistics about player numbers, it’s a safe assumption that you are!

Well, one of the biggest sticking points for veteran Talisman players that we noticed after launching Digital 5th Edition was this little icon here, on the die:

For anyone unaware, in the 4th Edition of Talisman, the Talisman logo was used to mark the ‘1’ result on the die. So players grew accustomed to seeing the Talisman logo and knowing that they’d just rolled a ‘1’.

However, in the 5th Edition of Talisman, this was changed, so that the Talisman logo now represented a ‘6’ on the die. Confusion and a good handful of negative reviews and feedback were thrown our way at launch due to this, with some users claiming we’d not programmed the die correctly.

And while the number of complaints and confusion has died down since launch, we know that some players still get caught out by the icon being on the die, which is why we’ve included a new option in this update, called ‘Traditional Dice’. Check it out in action:

Toggling on ‘Traditional Dice’ in the options menu swaps out your Talisman die with a traditional game die, with each side representing the number you’ve rolled with a number of pips.

We’ve added this as a toggle-able option so that you can choose the style of die you’d prefer - so if you’ve been getting confused by the new die, we hope this’ll make playing Talisman: Digital 5th Edition a more enjoyable experience!

Alongside this update, our small studio is continuing to work hard to make Talisman: Digital 5th Edition even better.

We want this game to be the home for your classic favourite Talisman experiences and a place to experience exiting new ones too! That said, we need your input to guide our updates and improvements. So, if you want to help us make Talisman: Digital 5th Edition even better, you can help us with:

Feedback: Share what you love or want to see - we’re listening in all the places we are online!

Bug reports: Help us fix issues faster by reporting them here on the Steam forums.

Wishlist & reviews: Every wishlist or review here on Steam helps the game reach more players.

Community polls & beta tests: Keep an eye out for our future feedback polls and surveys, and share them with your friends.

Digitally and physically, Talisman is a game that has always been built on a community of awesome fans and we need all the help you can give to keep the adventures rolling! ːheartː