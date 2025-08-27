Installation:
- The game will now be compressed once again. This should help with read performance on most modern systems (SSD/nvme) if using a HDD you may see a slight degradation. Compressing the game files should lead to significantly better streaming performance on SSD/nvme drives. Currently, the game will be down from 55gb to 27gb.
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where Zarnax's drop table had more fluff than intended.
- Fixed an issue where Eldritch warlocks drop table had more fluff than intended.
- Fixed an issue where Staff of the Eldritch Warlocks was not Unique.
- Fixed an issue where Raging Inferno R2 was not binding properly.
- Fixed an issue where Infernix's drop table had more fluff than intended.
- Fixed an issue where background NPC's could randomly change apperance when loading in.
New:
- Removed the ability to enable realistic hair. We enjoy the way it looks, but the performance cost, with potential crashes related to the hair is too steep.
- Added the ability to enable Volumetric Fog.
- Adjusting how lighting works/how global illumination look based on scalability settings(low/med/high/epic). Certain areas may be brighter or darker after these changes. Please work with us if anything is off the charts too bright or too dark. This will take time to get everything adjusted.
- This is to help unify how the game looks/feels on lower graphics settings. This may come with a performance cost on the lower settings, but this will get rid of the "glowy" look and feel when global illumination is low/medium.
- Started adding lights along all main road paths. This should help light up the main areas. We'll still be leaving some areas darker at night, to fulfill the exploration.
- Added light posts in Kael's Perch.
- Added light posts in most areas around Alden (Hidden camp/Smugglers Grotto/Silverpeak Tower)
- Added light posts in Willowbrook Village/Marrowhold.
- Added light posts in Shadowveil Refuge/Moldermire.
- Added light posts in Leyandel Crypt/Narthwich Village/Brightwood/Ruins of Estondar.
- Added light posts in Deathsworn area.
- Added Light posts throughout main roads in snow areas.
- Added light posts to all main roads in first two quadrants.
- Updated lighting in "origins" questline area.
- Updated lighting in Haven.
- Updated Lighting in Velenspire Ravine.
- Updated Lighting in Lost Catacombs.
- Updated Lighting in Elderbark Sanctuary
- Updated lighting in Stonewrought Ruins.
- Updated whisp to work well with new lighting. It's likely not needed in most areas now, but will still be useful for dark areas that need a light source.
- Whisp no longer casts shadows. This will help with a lot of the issues where it would go slightly through an object and cast a very dark shadow.
- Updated torch to work well with new lighting. Increased the range at which it lights up areas. Removed shadows to help it light constantly, and also increased the brightness.
- Added additional AI logic to help prevent enemies from getting stuck in a "Jump" loop when jumping off cliffs or areas to get to the player.
- Enemies that shadowstep now shadowstep behind the player, and face the player.
- Reduced the "recovery" time for the melee animation with main hand to the sky (shadowstep, blade dance, ect). This should allow attacks much faster after casting one of these melee abilities.
- Melee enemies will now check to use their "ranged" attacks more frequently. Especially when chasing players down, they'll check more frequently to try and catch players.
- Melee enemies in addition to checking their "ranged" attacks more frequently, there will now be a random range in between them. This should help give variety, as well as keep players on their toes.
- Melee enemies casting "ranged" attacks will no longer be blocked by friendlies when checking if their vision is clear to cast a ranged attack.
- Added the ability for background NPC's to walk around (base is random points, more specific paths/tasks will be added later).
- Removed Nighttime/Daytime brightness setting.
- Added an Overall Brightness setting.
- Massive updates to Deathsworn/Snow area of the world. Teleports/markers/quests will fill out here in the future.
