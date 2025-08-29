We have a new update fixing the most pressing issues.
ADDED
- Added setting for inverting Y axis on controllers
FIXED
- Fixed some network stability issues, including villages replicating slowly for clients
- Fixed tutorials being displayed in character editor causing loss of focus
- Fixed some dialogue lines not being translated
PS: Sengoku Dynasty is also available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X with full cross-platform multiplayer support! Tell your friends to join your Dynasty now!
PPS: We have opened up a Feature Upvote Board!
You can use this for all platforms! Share your feedback, suggestions and possible bugs there, but don't forget to tag with the right platform. Best thing is: You don't need an account, no real email and no real name. (Of course you can also keep using Steam and Discord, if you don't want to use Feature Upvote.)
