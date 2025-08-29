 Skip to content
29 August 2025 Build 19755886 Edited 29 August 2025 – 11:19:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Youkoso!

We have a new update fixing the most pressing issues.

ADDED

  • Added setting for inverting Y axis on controllers


FIXED

  • Fixed some network stability issues, including villages replicating slowly for clients
  • Fixed tutorials being displayed in character editor causing loss of focus
  • Fixed some dialogue lines not being translated


PS: Sengoku Dynasty is also available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X with full cross-platform multiplayer support! Tell your friends to join your Dynasty now!

PPS: We have opened up a Feature Upvote Board!
You can use this for all platforms! Share your feedback, suggestions and possible bugs there, but don't forget to tag with the right platform. Best thing is: You don't need an account, no real email and no real name. (Of course you can also keep using Steam and Discord, if you don't want to use Feature Upvote.)









Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1702011
