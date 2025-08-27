New Updates:
1. Pneuma cap increased to 9999.Note: When dismantling ectoplasm decay, dismantling will be unavailable if the cap is exceeded.
2. New combat state detection.Note:
- When within enemy sight range and landing a valid hit, you will enter the "In Combat" state.
- While in combat, devices such as the World Book cannot be used for 5 seconds.
3. New languages: Simplified Chinese & Japanese.Note:
The game now supports Simplified Chinese and Japanese.
Some translations and UI layouts are still being optimized. This update mainly provides a basic play experience.
If you encounter translation or interface issues, please share feedback via the community or report system—we’ll continue to improve.
Optimizations:
1. Sun-series magic trigger adjustment.Note: When Original Sin attacks land a valid hit, they now trigger Sun-series magic without consuming the hit count of the Original Sin attack.
(This ensures energy spheres for Sun magic can always be struck and detonated, even when overlapping with enemies.)
