New Updates:

1. Pneuma cap increased to 9999.

2. New combat state detection.

When within enemy sight range and landing a valid hit, you will enter the "In Combat" state.



state. While in combat, devices such as the World Book cannot be used for 5 seconds.



3. New languages: Simplified Chinese & Japanese.

Optimizations:

1. Sun-series magic trigger adjustment.

Balance:

1. Affix: Blood Tears.

2. Another World Skill: Hell Paradise.

Note: When dismantling ectoplasm decay, dismantling will be unavailable if the cap is exceeded.Note:Note:The game now supports Simplified Chinese and Japanese.Some translations and UI layouts are still being optimized. This update mainly provides a basic play experience.If you encounter translation or interface issues, please share feedback via the community or report system—we’ll continue to improve.Note: When Original Sin attacks land a valid hit, they now trigger Sun-series magicof the Original Sin attack.(This ensures energy spheres for Sun magic can always be struck and detonated, even when overlapping with enemies.)Note: Stamina reduction no longer scales withNote: Casting time has been shortened.