27 August 2025 Build 19755773 Edited 27 August 2025 – 15:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi folks,

This small patch fixes a bug that seemed to occur only on some AMD graphics cards.

  • Fix a bug where some tiles would show the wrong ground textures

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1593031
macOS Depot 1593032
Linux Depot 1593033
