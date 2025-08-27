 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19755763
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed some sound effects

  2. Fixed translations for Korean, Chinese, Japanese, English and Deutch

  3. Fix lighting is still on even after scene finished

We are always open for feedback :)

If you encounter any issues, don't hesitate to reach us out!

