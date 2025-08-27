- Fixed problem between DifferentArmiesBeaten and ParadoximusBeaten goal types.
- Removed protection from consolation reward and fixed negative offence values.
- Fixed MiningSoldierToken quest
- Settings for disabling milestone messages
- Speed up the long-press button on soldier deletion
- Decreased value of Crafting Permanent Perk by -50%
- Added diminishing returns to Crafting Perk after 1000%
- Added ability assign 1/3, 1/2 of total perks.
- Fixed navigation between two combat views (different worlds).
- Fixed success change visualisation.
- Added to combat / mining - views info about holding CTRL / ALT button.
- Crafting view now shows craftable perk amount
- Implemented auto board slot opener.
- Added a quest to unlock
- Fixed a situation where quest tracking doesn't work for some quest goals.
- Balances to Copy / Random perks. Diminishing returns after 1000%.
- Increase Paradoximus combat speed.
- Remove the limit on the number of visible unlocked worlds.
Update 0.3.3
Changed files in this update