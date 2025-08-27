- Fixed problem between DifferentArmiesBeaten and ParadoximusBeaten goal types.

- Removed protection from consolation reward and fixed negative offence values.

- Fixed MiningSoldierToken quest

- Settings for disabling milestone messages

- Speed up the long-press button on soldier deletion

- Decreased value of Crafting Permanent Perk by -50%

- Added diminishing returns to Crafting Perk after 1000%

- Added ability assign 1/3, 1/2 of total perks.

- Fixed navigation between two combat views (different worlds).

- Fixed success change visualisation.

- Added to combat / mining - views info about holding CTRL / ALT button.

- Crafting view now shows craftable perk amount

- Implemented auto board slot opener.

- Added a quest to unlock

- Fixed a situation where quest tracking doesn't work for some quest goals.

- Balances to Copy / Random perks. Diminishing returns after 1000%.

- Increase Paradoximus combat speed.

- Remove the limit on the number of visible unlocked worlds.