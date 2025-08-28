Bugfixes:

In rare cases where the boss cave is separated in two parts, enemies are now able to jump between them.



Craftsman’s Elemental Decorations Pack

Today’s patch fixes several issues and adds a new decoration DLC.The following changes are temporary fixes and are probably going to change in the future:We’ve also released a new DLC for players who want to show their creations in the best light. It adds 3 new sets of decoration objects (Volcanic, Glacial and Quartz) and 3 new Spark Showcases to the Craftsman’s selection, that’s 42 new items in total!Check it out: