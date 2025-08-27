We’ve been polishing the game further, fixing bugs and making systems more transparent:
Font size adjustment – You can now change the in-game font size from the menu. (Feature was actually shipped in the previous update, but totally worth highlighting!)
Steam forum reporting – If you have questions about the game or want to share a bug, please head to our Steam forums. We pinned posts with important info and a special ticket form there, which should help us get more reports.
Fertilizer system rework – this one is pretty big:
The system now uses 4 fertilizer cards with fixed values. The patch will tell you what fertilizer you will get when loading decomposable things into a plot.
If you provide more decomposables than the largest card requires, you will receive multiple cards. No more wasting extra materials on absurdly overpowered fertilizers.
Plant fertilizer requirements remain unchanged, but you can still apply stronger fertilizers if you wish.
Your old fertilizer cards remain and will function as before — nothing will be lost.
Bug fixes:
Spirits growing turnips will now correctly finish their work even if seeds run out.
Fixed a bug where infinite ingredients (e.g., Flesh of a Name and Bone of Nameless) were destroyed when used in rituals.
Small balance change – Hevea sprouts now require simple materials instead of silver as the additional ingredient.
Backup system clarification:
The backup system now cycles through your existing saves, meaning it is possible to revert to the save from which the backup process started. Previously, this led to permanent loss of that initial save. Please use this only in emergencies, as it is still not entirely safe.
For those affected by the backup button issue, please read our thread about lost progress.
Thank you once again for helping us make the game even better!
Changed files in this update