- Multiple Level Lighting Updates

- Spells Possible Fix

- Plaguespot Updates and Fixes

- Attack Timing

- Fixed Fogbane Reaper hit box

- Added Escape Key to all menus

- Added back button to Character Creation

- Remember login credentials email

- Camping now goes to the main menu

- Runestone not clickable from Hotbar

- Fixed Cave Lighting in Southmir

- Updated WOD Starting Quest