27 August 2025 Build 19755489 Edited 27 August 2025 – 15:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Multiple Level Lighting Updates
- Spells Possible Fix
- Plaguespot Updates and Fixes
- Attack Timing
- Fixed Fogbane Reaper hit box
- Added Escape Key to all menus
- Added back button to Character Creation
- Remember login credentials email
- Camping now goes to the main menu
- Runestone not clickable from Hotbar
- Fixed Cave Lighting in Southmir
- Updated WOD Starting Quest

