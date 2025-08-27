- Multiple Level Lighting Updates
- Spells Possible Fix
- Plaguespot Updates and Fixes
- Attack Timing
- Fixed Fogbane Reaper hit box
- Added Escape Key to all menus
- Added back button to Character Creation
- Remember login credentials email
- Camping now goes to the main menu
- Runestone not clickable from Hotbar
- Fixed Cave Lighting in Southmir
- Updated WOD Starting Quest
New Update: 0.412, Released 8/27/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
