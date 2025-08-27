Dear Lancers:

There will be an update on August 27th. This will not interrupt your experience and you can continue playing during the update. If you encounter temporary matchmaking issues, please be patient; they'll be resolved quickly. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Updates

Events

The "Toy Challenges: Sticker Mania" event will officially launch on August 28th, featuring a large number of Rank Protection Cards to safeguard your ranked points! Complete challenges to earn the following exclusive rewards: the "It's Not Easy" Headwear, 4 Rank Protection Cards, 2 Ultra Cans, 3 Basic Sticker Packs, 3 Rising Tempest Sticker Packs, 1 Rising Tempest Decoration Pack, and 350 Glunite Coins!

Store

In this update, we will introduce brand new Lancer and weapon skins:

\[Dragon Slayer]: The Ultimate Lancer Skin Limited Prize Pool will open on August 28th, featuring an Ultimate Lancer skin of Corona and 1 Extreme melee weapon skin and 3 Superb weapon skins. Rewards are not duplicated, and you can obtain all items with a maximum of 9 draws!

\[Era X]: The Arsenal Offer will begin on August 28th. Subscribe to the offer and complete the challenges to receive the Superb Weapon Skin of Light Machine Gun My Way!

Bug Fixes

General

Fixed an issue in the Gear Up mode where the buy interface could not be opened under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue in Outbreak mode where, under certain conditions, Ixchel's skill "Spear of Kukulkan" could cause some shard cards to not function properly.

Fixed an issue on the console platform where, under certain conditions, players were unable to select weapons as intended.

Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, players were unable to equip melee weapons after equipping a specific skin.

System

Fixed multiple client freeze and crash issues.

We care about your gaming experience and appreciate your feedback. It helps us make FragPunk the best experience for everyone. Please keep your feedback coming, and we'll keep working to improve the game! Thank you for your support.