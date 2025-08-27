 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19755221 Edited 27 August 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Mount Available: Ride into adventure with our latest mount, designed to enhance your exploration and travel experience.

New Weapons: Discover powerful weapons with unique abilities to suit a variety of playstyles.

New Skills: Master brand-new abilities that add depth and strategy to combat, giving you more ways to dominate the battlefield.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3264252
