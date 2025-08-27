1. The highest difficulty (Hardcore Mode) will be unlocked after clearing the game on any difficulty.
2. Simplified controls: hold down the left mouse button to continuously use the item in the current toolbar slot.
3. The hoe and watering can can now only be used on the correct terrain.
v1.0.1 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3678131
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update