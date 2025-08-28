- New players receive some tutorial steps and small rewards

- NEW world objects - Try out the latest additions in the level editor: Glide boost, Immortality boost, destructible ball, new orientation for hoops, plus a jump adjustment to slime blocks that make things even trickier!

- Improvements to the Shop UI - banners added that highlight important information

- Level Intros - every time you enter an official level, you'll see some quick info about the type of level and more importantly, some credit to the level creator

- AFK auto kick - inactive players will be kicked from the official level back to the main menu. No more AFK!

- Daily Bonuses from official levels have been rebalanced



- Bug fixes & improvements:

- Empty signs will no longer awkwardly show a blank speech bubble.

- Removing a backdrop from an object won’t wipe out its custom properties anymore (your signs are safe!).

- HUD notifications now behave themselves and won’t overlap when the sidebar is open.

- If a trade fails on one end, the other player will now see it as cancelled instead of waiting forever.

- Objects no longer vanish when you switch to edit mode while holding them.

- Fixed the spooky bug where only ears showed on the podium when the leaderboard was empty.

- Trade chat input field now has a proper background, so you can actually see what you’re typing.

- HUD buttons can now be pressed when the chat log is open.

- Pressing Esc in the level editor now closes the settings menu, not the cog menu hiding in the back.

- Added an error message if your Daily Bonus spin fails due to network issues.

- Deleting blocks behind a sign no longer turns its text into an interaction button.

- The Cherry Blossom Tree can now be placed in your worlds.

- Trade notifications will now clear correctly when you leave a world.

- Clan levels on the clan list now properly match each clan’s true level.

And more! – General bug fixes & polish to keep your experience smooth.