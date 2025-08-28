- New players receive some tutorial steps and small rewards
- NEW world objects - Try out the latest additions in the level editor: Glide boost, Immortality boost, destructible ball, new orientation for hoops, plus a jump adjustment to slime blocks that make things even trickier!
- Improvements to the Shop UI - banners added that highlight important information
- Level Intros - every time you enter an official level, you'll see some quick info about the type of level and more importantly, some credit to the level creator
- AFK auto kick - inactive players will be kicked from the official level back to the main menu. No more AFK!
- Daily Bonuses from official levels have been rebalanced
- Bug fixes & improvements:
- Empty signs will no longer awkwardly show a blank speech bubble.
- Removing a backdrop from an object won’t wipe out its custom properties anymore (your signs are safe!).
- HUD notifications now behave themselves and won’t overlap when the sidebar is open.
- If a trade fails on one end, the other player will now see it as cancelled instead of waiting forever.
- Objects no longer vanish when you switch to edit mode while holding them.
- Fixed the spooky bug where only ears showed on the podium when the leaderboard was empty.
- Trade chat input field now has a proper background, so you can actually see what you’re typing.
- HUD buttons can now be pressed when the chat log is open.
- Pressing Esc in the level editor now closes the settings menu, not the cog menu hiding in the back.
- Added an error message if your Daily Bonus spin fails due to network issues.
- Deleting blocks behind a sign no longer turns its text into an interaction button.
- The Cherry Blossom Tree can now be placed in your worlds.
- Trade notifications will now clear correctly when you leave a world.
- Clan levels on the clan list now properly match each clan’s true level.
And more! – General bug fixes & polish to keep your experience smooth.
Update notes for 0.8.12
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3224912
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update