28 August 2025 Build 19755143 Edited 28 August 2025 – 13:13:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- New players receive some tutorial steps and small rewards
- NEW world objects - Try out the latest additions in the level editor: Glide boost, Immortality boost, destructible ball, new orientation for hoops, plus a jump adjustment to slime blocks that make things even trickier!
- Improvements to the Shop UI - banners added that highlight important information
- Level Intros - every time you enter an official level, you'll see some quick info about the type of level and more importantly, some credit to the level creator
- AFK auto kick - inactive players will be kicked from the official level back to the main menu. No more AFK!
- Daily Bonuses from official levels have been rebalanced

- Bug fixes & improvements:
- Empty signs will no longer awkwardly show a blank speech bubble.
- Removing a backdrop from an object won’t wipe out its custom properties anymore (your signs are safe!).
- HUD notifications now behave themselves and won’t overlap when the sidebar is open.
- If a trade fails on one end, the other player will now see it as cancelled instead of waiting forever.
- Objects no longer vanish when you switch to edit mode while holding them.
- Fixed the spooky bug where only ears showed on the podium when the leaderboard was empty.
- Trade chat input field now has a proper background, so you can actually see what you’re typing.
- HUD buttons can now be pressed when the chat log is open.
- Pressing Esc in the level editor now closes the settings menu, not the cog menu hiding in the back.
- Added an error message if your Daily Bonus spin fails due to network issues.
- Deleting blocks behind a sign no longer turns its text into an interaction button.
- The Cherry Blossom Tree can now be placed in your worlds.
- Trade notifications will now clear correctly when you leave a world.
- Clan levels on the clan list now properly match each clan’s true level.
And more! – General bug fixes & polish to keep your experience smooth.

