3 September 2025 Build 19755123 Edited 3 September 2025 – 13:06:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Star Trucker has been updated to v1.0.70.0. This update introduces peripheral support on PC, speed traps and a whole bunch of other tweaks, treats and optimizations…

Peripheral Support

  • Updated the game to recognise multiple connected peripherals on PC

  • Peripheral bindings presets are automatically assigned if a peripheral is recognised

  • If no preset is present Button 1 is assigned to select and Button 2 is assigned to back

  • Control Settings Screen shows option for Peripheral Settings if a peripheral is connected

  • Custom Binding Screen now shows an extra column if a peripheral is connected

  • Added the ability to export / import custom peripheral bindings

  • Added Peripheral Settings Screen and implemented various options

    • Non-linearity Settings

    • Axis Range Toggles

    • Peripheral Deadzone

  • Added ability to view basic information for connected peripherals via Peripheral Settings Screen

For more information please see the following links:

Speed Checks

  • Fines are issued if you are over the noted speed limit for the road at the point of speed check

  • Speed camera flashes and plays sfx if over the speed limit for road at point of speed check

  • Speed camera does not flash and plays short alert sfx if under speed limit

  • Speed check signage shows speed you were travelling as you pass camera

  • Added x2 new liveries and a new challenge to unlock each of them

    • Trigger x100 speed checks to unlock “Smokey Style”

    • Trigger a speed check while travelling at 200kmph or more to unlock “Hot Pursuit”

  • Added ability to disable Speed Checks via Custom Game Settings and Difficulty Screen

  • Added Speed Checks tutorial to the User Manual

Corporations, Trailers & Cargo

  • Updated Moon Man Dairies trailers with new livery and colours

  • Added EHT Milk as a new trailer cargo type for Moon Man Dairies

  • Updated Cosmotic trailers with livery and colours

  • Tanker and Powered Trailer damage maps now more consistent with the Standard trailer damage

Holo Projector

  • Added anniversary cake hologram to projector system

  • Updated projector to handle multiple holograms without manual updates

    • Projector interaction only available during specific dates

    • Anniversary hologram available between - 01/09 and 30/09

    • Winter hologram available between - 01/12 and 31/12

  • Updated projector to dynamically load appropriate hologram and set a light projection texture

General

  • Added a new free anniversary hood ornament “Number One” to Body Shop

  • Spanish string improvements around airlock and certifications

  • NPC trucks will now occasionally adjust speed while travelling

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue where skill descriptions were not displaying correctly

Optimizations

  • Various audio file optimizations

  • Reduced the size of some overly large textures

  • Cleaned up redundant mesh data on various objects

  • Simplified the collisions on the standard dot matrix billboards

We’ll be looking to improve our peripheral compatibility list and built-in presets so if you have a custom binding setup you think is suitable please submit it via our special Google submission form HERE.

For any other issues or oddities you encounter please send a message to the Raw Fury Support Desk and be sure to check the Latest News page for information on future patches and developer updates.

- Dan & Dave ( aka Monster and Monster )


