Star Trucker has been updated to v1.0.70.0. This update introduces peripheral support on PC, speed traps and a whole bunch of other tweaks, treats and optimizations…

Peripheral Support

Updated the game to recognise multiple connected peripherals on PC

Peripheral bindings presets are automatically assigned if a peripheral is recognised

If no preset is present Button 1 is assigned to select and Button 2 is assigned to back

Control Settings Screen shows option for Peripheral Settings if a peripheral is connected

Custom Binding Screen now shows an extra column if a peripheral is connected

Added the ability to export / import custom peripheral bindings

Added Peripheral Settings Screen and implemented various options Non-linearity Settings Axis Range Toggles Peripheral Deadzone

Added ability to view basic information for connected peripherals via Peripheral Settings Screen

Speed Checks

Fines are issued if you are over the noted speed limit for the road at the point of speed check

Speed camera flashes and plays sfx if over the speed limit for road at point of speed check

Speed camera does not flash and plays short alert sfx if under speed limit

Speed check signage shows speed you were travelling as you pass camera

Added x2 new liveries and a new challenge to unlock each of them Trigger x100 speed checks to unlock “Smokey Style” Trigger a speed check while travelling at 200kmph or more to unlock “Hot Pursuit”

Added ability to disable Speed Checks via Custom Game Settings and Difficulty Screen

Added Speed Checks tutorial to the User Manual

Corporations, Trailers & Cargo

Updated Moon Man Dairies trailers with new livery and colours

Added EHT Milk as a new trailer cargo type for Moon Man Dairies

Updated Cosmotic trailers with livery and colours

Tanker and Powered Trailer damage maps now more consistent with the Standard trailer damage

Holo Projector

Added anniversary cake hologram to projector system

Updated projector to handle multiple holograms without manual updates Projector interaction only available during specific dates Anniversary hologram available between - 01/09 and 30/09 Winter hologram available between - 01/12 and 31/12

Updated projector to dynamically load appropriate hologram and set a light projection texture

General

Added a new free anniversary hood ornament “Number One” to Body Shop

Spanish string improvements around airlock and certifications

NPC trucks will now occasionally adjust speed while travelling

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where skill descriptions were not displaying correctly

Optimizations

Various audio file optimizations

Reduced the size of some overly large textures

Cleaned up redundant mesh data on various objects

Simplified the collisions on the standard dot matrix billboards

We'll be looking to improve our peripheral compatibility list and built-in presets so if you have a custom binding setup you think is suitable please submit it via our special Google submission form HERE .



For any other issues or oddities you encounter please send a message to the Raw Fury Support Desk and be sure to check the Latest News page for information on future patches and developer updates.



- Dan & Dave ( aka Monster and Monster )



