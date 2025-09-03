Star Trucker has been updated to v1.0.70.0. This update introduces peripheral support on PC, speed traps and a whole bunch of other tweaks, treats and optimizations…
Peripheral Support
Updated the game to recognise multiple connected peripherals on PC
Peripheral bindings presets are automatically assigned if a peripheral is recognised
If no preset is present Button 1 is assigned to select and Button 2 is assigned to back
Control Settings Screen shows option for Peripheral Settings if a peripheral is connected
Custom Binding Screen now shows an extra column if a peripheral is connected
Added the ability to export / import custom peripheral bindings
Added Peripheral Settings Screen and implemented various options
Non-linearity Settings
Axis Range Toggles
Peripheral Deadzone
Added ability to view basic information for connected peripherals via Peripheral Settings Screen
For more information please see the following links:
Star Trucker - Peripheral FAQ
Speed Checks
Fines are issued if you are over the noted speed limit for the road at the point of speed check
Speed camera flashes and plays sfx if over the speed limit for road at point of speed check
Speed camera does not flash and plays short alert sfx if under speed limit
Speed check signage shows speed you were travelling as you pass camera
Added x2 new liveries and a new challenge to unlock each of them
Trigger x100 speed checks to unlock “Smokey Style”
Trigger a speed check while travelling at 200kmph or more to unlock “Hot Pursuit”
Added ability to disable Speed Checks via Custom Game Settings and Difficulty Screen
Added Speed Checks tutorial to the User Manual
Corporations, Trailers & Cargo
Updated Moon Man Dairies trailers with new livery and colours
Added EHT Milk as a new trailer cargo type for Moon Man Dairies
Updated Cosmotic trailers with livery and colours
Tanker and Powered Trailer damage maps now more consistent with the Standard trailer damage
Holo Projector
Added anniversary cake hologram to projector system
Updated projector to handle multiple holograms without manual updates
Projector interaction only available during specific dates
Anniversary hologram available between - 01/09 and 30/09
Winter hologram available between - 01/12 and 31/12
Updated projector to dynamically load appropriate hologram and set a light projection texture
General
Added a new free anniversary hood ornament “Number One” to Body Shop
Spanish string improvements around airlock and certifications
NPC trucks will now occasionally adjust speed while travelling
Bug Fixes
Fixed issue where skill descriptions were not displaying correctly
Optimizations
Various audio file optimizations
Reduced the size of some overly large textures
Cleaned up redundant mesh data on various objects
Simplified the collisions on the standard dot matrix billboards
We’ll be looking to improve our peripheral compatibility list and built-in presets so if you have a custom binding setup you think is suitable please submit it via our special Google submission form HERE.
For any other issues or oddities you encounter please send a message to the Raw Fury Support Desk and be sure to check the Latest News page for information on future patches and developer updates.
- Dan & Dave ( aka Monster and Monster )
