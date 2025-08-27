V1.03
Changed the Insanity Ending to occur after 3 jumpscares in any shift, no longer limited to shift 5 only. Additionally, the event triggers immediately, rather than at the end of the shift.
Added a "Hold SPACE to Skip" button during the Insanity Ending cutscene. This is so players can skip it, if they keep getting this ending.
Added an "EXIT" button on the Post Shift screen that takes the player back to the main menu. Allowing them to quit from there, instead of being forced to ride the elevator and start the next shift before quitting.
Thank you for your support, we'll continue to monitor based on player feedback ~ Fralf
Changed files in this update