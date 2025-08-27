 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19754927 Edited 27 August 2025 – 13:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed a bug where script ratings would inexplicably tank when a project moved into pre-production.

  • Fixed a bug where the displayed rating cap was lower than what the number of story elements in the script allowed.

  • Added a bunch of new "lawsuit quests".

'How do I enter Beta test'?

To switch to beta branch, do the following: Right-click the game in your Steam library -> Select Properties -> Select Betas -> Choose the beta branch from the dropdown -> The game will now update to the 'beta' branch (version 0.8.50.1EA or higher is what you’re looking for).

Please note that the beta is currently available in English only. Localizations are on the way and will be added soon.

Thank you!

