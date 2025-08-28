It’s a very special day today. It’s high time you guys got to play with WARNO - SOUTHAG!
Our latest expansion for WARNO is now available in Early Access for all WARNO Expansion Pass owners.
Wait, what, you might say? While you're downloading, read on for an explanation.
Early Access for Expansion Owners
Let’s cut straight to the point: WARNO - SOUTHAG has seen some significant delays, slipping from an original Q2 release date to almost the tail-end of Q3. And the simple truth was that we didn’t want our players to wait any longer.
There are a variety of reasons for the delays encountered, which we’ll highlight below, but suffice to say that we wanted to get WARNO - SOUTHAG out of the door, sooner rather than later. But, an important consideration, not everything was fully ready to go.
That’s why we made the executive decision to release WARNO - SOUTHAG in “Early Access” - with some specific content missing - only for Expansion Pass owners, with a full release coming in the very near future.
WARNO - SOUTHAG Early Access
So, what does this mean? Well, first off: WARNO - SOUTHAG can now be played by all owners of the Expansion Pass. They will have almost complete access to the expansion:
- 8 out of 10 Divisions (see below)
- 4 out of 4 Operations.
- But no Army General campaign.
NATO's available divisions are:
- División Meca. Brunete n°1
- 6e Division Légère Blindée
- 1. Luftlande-Division
- 1st Canadian Division
Pact's available divisions are:
- 31-ya Tank. Div.
- 1. Tanková Divize
- 19. Motostřelecká Divize
- 303. Tanková Divize
NATO’s Division du Rhin and the Warsaw Pact’s 17-ya Gv. Tank. Div. still lack some unit cards and textures, and will come later.
Game localization in Spanish, Chinese & German haven't been integrated yet, nor are the voice acting for the operations' ingame dialogs.
All missing content will be added at the official public release of WARNO - SOUTHAG.
On top of the above content, we will also release three new maps to all owners of WARNO for free! Check out a preview here.
WARNO - SOUTHAG’s Delays
At this point, many of WARNO - SOUTHAG’s moving parts were ready to go, except for some important elements, including the massive Army General campaign. In order not to have any more delays, we decided to launch the expansion now, even if it is a little incomplete. Our overriding objective is for you to start playing, while we cross our t’s and dot our i’s in the background.
The development of WARNO - SOUTHAG didn’t go as smoothly as we had expected or hoped for. There were lots of little things piled up, from a small but hard-working team finalizing multiple projects at the same time, to rather pesky bugs that required substantially more resources to squash than initially forecast.
This is why we opted to push the expansion over the summer, but we also realized that we couldn’t leave our community waiting for much longer.
All in all: we apologize for the long wait. At the same time, we ask you to keep in mind that our expansion is launching publicly in very short order. Any feedback, comments, or thoughts are greatly appreciated (though treat everyone, including the Eugen team, with respect).
WARNO - SOUTHAG Expansion
The WARNO Strike Team has been showing off the latest units and divisions from WARNO - SOUTHAG. Make sure to check them out in the variety of streams that are floating around the interwebs.
WARNO - SOUTHAG is WARNO’s second expansion after WARNO - NORTHAG and showcases the fighting in southern West Germany near the Alps and on the Czechoslovakian frontier.
In the southern reaches of Germany, the Warsaw Pact with the Soviet Central Group of Forces, bolstered by the communist Czechoslovakians, battles against a counter-attacking NATO SOUTHAG command led by France, with American, West German, Canadian, and reinforcing Spanish troops.
- 2 new Army General campaigns, including Holding Attack and Closing the Trap.
- 4 new Operations, such as Delayed Retribution, Glory or Attrition,Hydra
- 10 new Divisions, featuring Canada, Spain, and Czechoslovakia as new nations. These include NATO’s 1st Canadian Division, the Spanish División Mecanizada «Brunete» n.º 1, the French 6e Division Blindée Légère and Division du Rhin, plus the West German 1. Luftlandedivision. The Warsaw Pact features the Czechoslovakian 1. Tanková Divize, 19. Motostřelecká Divize, and 303. Tanková Divize, while the Soviet Central Group of Forces deploys the 31-ya Tankovaya Diviziya and the 17-ya Gvardeyskaya Tankovaya Diviziya.
- New voice acting.
- New units and models.
Until Next Week
Let us know what you think!
