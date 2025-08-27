Hey folks!
This patch fixes all sorts of issues recently reported by the community.
'COLLATERAL' CAMPAIGN CHANGES
- the Nightclub level interior music track the game was using was an incorrect, outdated version - the music has been updated to the proper version
BASE GAME CHANGES
- Binary Trigger weapon mod changes:
* the mod no longer applies the shot cooldown when releasing the trigger, allowing for much quicker follow-up shots
* the mod now slightly increases spread-per-shot
* fixed errata with the binary trigger involving holding down the fire key, opening various menus, and letting go of the fire key at various points in the menu
- added extra measures to ensure corrupt or incorrect (from user tampering) data fields in the 'gamedata.iv' file would be returned to their normal type on game start
- staged reloads enabled on the sawed-off shotgun
- fixed a performance regression involving sprinklers on very long play sessions
- fixed an issue with reloads when trying to pick up nearby ammo pickups using the "Unload nearby weapons" key
- fixed the "line-of-sight broken" icon being displayed over security cameras indefinitely if the security camera operator is killed/etc. while the icon is present
- fixed action-based experience limits not being properly saved & loaded
- fixed being able to reset the game to last save during credits by clicking R in the pause menu, causing all sorts of issues
MODDING
- fixed being unable to list through all the subscribed/submitted mod pages in the in-game mod management menu
- fixed 'decor' class being marked as a "fighter" NPC which caused them to erroneously react to things they shouldn't
MAP EDITOR CHANGES
- fix for a rare crash when doing various things with light sources
Version 1.4.5
