✨ What’s New & Improved

New Asia Server Online – faster, smoother connections for our players in the region.

New Map Unlocked – dive into fresh terrain with unique challenges and landscapes.

Landscape Overhaul – environments feel more alive and immersive than ever.

Bot Health Reduced – fairer battles and tighter pacing.

Building Defense Boosted – stronger outposts mean more strategic depth.

Space Station Brightened – visibility and atmosphere improved for smoother navigation.

We truly believe this is our strongest release yet and can’t wait for you to experience it. Thank you for being part of the Outerstellar journey.

Feel free to pop into our Discord for feedback and chats !