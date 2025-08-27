https://steamdb.info/misc changes
- The smallest font has had some tweaks (so is easier to read).
- Settings - Fullscaling: Its resolution can now go up to x14 (from x7).
- Menus: The borders on currently selected icons have been brightened (so it's more obvious when not using mouse input).
- Choose Game Mode menu: The Survival Function and Campaign Reconnexus game modes have swapped places (so the unlock process has less of a Difficulty spike).
- Rogue Convergence: A Class Heritage shop will now also show just before the Boss (to create a bit more difference between classes).
- Survival Function / Campaign Reconnexus - Difficulty 1 Bosses: Their starting Health have been slightly reduced (since they need to be beaten to unlock other game modes).
- Campaign Reconnexus: A Class Heritage shop will now also show in the end Element shops (to create a bit more difference between classes).
- Campaign Reconnexus - Difficulty 1 - Boss: The amount of attacks he fires has been tuned down slightly, especially when he has more than 50% Health (so less of a Difficulty spike).
- Compendium - Bestiary: The Systemous Masterorium bosses now have bigger example sprites (so look cooler than the regular Custodian boss).
- Star Devourer weapon: Their projectile will no longer do damage until it's fully grown (otherwise it can look like it doesn't spawn at all if it spawns on a powerful enemy).
- Eggcellent Eggy class: He will no longer randomise your Voids Vigil weapon (since would be pointless buying them).
- Player Drones: Their default blue colours have been tweaked (so they look less like you for better visibility).
- Guardum Drone: Their blue shield bubble colour has been tweaked (so they look less like regular interact bubbles for better visibility).
- Voidmare Skullion enemy: When destroyed they now spawn 1-3 regular Skullions.
//bug fixes
- Choose Difficulty menu: The hover sprite was incorrect if you haven't yet beaten that Difficulty.
- Lure Mineus: If the current theme is Emeralt then they would also spawn a background sprite (which would look messy in long Survival runs).
- Lazumi Missileer enemy: There was a chance its laser attack could remain even after it was destroyed.
Patch v11.19
