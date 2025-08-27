The following features have been added.
Left Setting Third Page.
The function below has been modified.
If you use Hard Judgment, the graphic changes slightly.
Reduced delay when pattern information is loaded.
The rank is also copied to the copy of the play results.
he UI bug is fixed when selecting a song with the left setting window open.
The pattern below has been added.
Magneta EZ
Lost April EZ
interpreted artifact EZ
INNOCENT EZ
second dynamo EZ
chaos.overcome(true) EZ
impel vibe \[battle field] EZ
Good Bye, End of Sky EZ
Take me Forever \[Sky Highway] EZ
BLOCKS EZ
#Rehabilitation op.9-8 `Vector Matrix`
pixel heart NM
intrinsic loudness NM
Our Eidolon NM
The Wind-age++ NM
The Glimmer EX
The pattern below has been modified.
Redcap's Realm EX
The pattern level below has been modified.
The onyx night sky EZ (6->8)
intrinsic loudness EZ (7->6)
crest NM (8->9)
Our Eidolon NM->EZ (11->10)
INNOCENT NM (12->11)
Redcap's Realm EZ (11->12)
Divinus Astrologia NM (14->13)
Mazel tov et' Nesi a tova! HD (16->15)
mazel tov! HD (17->16)
cleoris EX (17->16)
pax necalm NM (17->16)
Magneta HD (16->17)
