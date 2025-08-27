 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19754520 Edited 27 August 2025 – 12:13:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The following features have been added.

    • Left Setting Third Page.

  • The function below has been modified.

    • If you use Hard Judgment, the graphic changes slightly.

    • Reduced delay when pattern information is loaded.

    • The rank is also copied to the copy of the play results.

    • he UI bug is fixed when selecting a song with the left setting window open.

  • The pattern below has been added.

    • Magneta EZ

    • Lost April EZ

    • interpreted artifact EZ

    • INNOCENT EZ

    • second dynamo EZ

    • chaos.overcome(true) EZ

    • impel vibe \[battle field] EZ

    • Good Bye, End of Sky EZ

    • Take me Forever \[Sky Highway] EZ

    • BLOCKS EZ

    • #Rehabilitation op.9-8 `Vector Matrix`

    • pixel heart NM

    • intrinsic loudness NM

    • Our Eidolon NM

    • The Wind-age++ NM

    • The Glimmer EX

  • The pattern below has been modified.

    • Redcap's Realm EX

  • The pattern level below has been modified.

    • The onyx night sky EZ (6->8)

    • intrinsic loudness EZ (7->6)

    • crest NM (8->9)

    • Our Eidolon NM->EZ (11->10)

    • INNOCENT NM (12->11)

    • Redcap's Realm EZ (11->12)

    • Divinus Astrologia NM (14->13)

    • Mazel tov et' Nesi a tova! HD (16->15)

    • mazel tov! HD (17->16)

    • cleoris EX (17->16)

    • pax necalm NM (17->16)

    • Magneta HD (16->17)

