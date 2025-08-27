 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19754517 Edited 27 August 2025 – 15:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Dear Stormworkers,

This update introduces a new small island - the tourist castle island. This is a new small island location that will spawn in new worlds.

We have also added a particles setting to ports and jet exhausts, to control if they produce smoke or not. This is a popular request from players, to have better control over the aesthetic appearance of their vehicles.

We have also made some minor fixes and improvements, please see the patch notes below for details.

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers



Your support makes these updates possible.


https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/46782/Stormworks_The_Complete_Collection/



Patch Notes

v1.15.3

Feature - New Tourist Castle Island
Feature - Ports now have a particles setting
Fix - #27663 Updated rocket fins and missile radar composite nodes descriptions
Fix - #27914 Saddle seat category
Fix - #27945 AWACS radar voxel asymmetry

