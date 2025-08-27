Your support makes these updates possible.

Dear Stormworkers,This update introduces a new small island - the tourist castle island. This is a new small island location that will spawn in new worlds.We have also added a particles setting to ports and jet exhausts, to control if they produce smoke or not. This is a popular request from players, to have better control over the aesthetic appearance of their vehicles.We have also made some minor fixes and improvements, please see the patch notes below for details.Much love <3,The Stormworks DevelopersPatch Notesv1.15.3Feature - New Tourist Castle IslandFeature - Ports now have a particles settingFix - #27663 Updated rocket fins and missile radar composite nodes descriptionsFix - #27914 Saddle seat categoryFix - #27945 AWACS radar voxel asymmetry