CITIZENS, THE TIME HAS COME.

The debut demo of Pax Autocratica is now live.

Step into your role as Leader of humanity’s last regime. Enact decrees, build your base, and command your battalion in roguelite FPS expeditions. Every decision carries consequences: prosperity or rebellion, loyalty or fear, survival or collapse.

This demo gives you a taste of the regime’s power:

Political Control – Shape society through policies that impact loyalty, productivity, and morale.

Base Management – Construct and automate infrastructure to sustain your State.

Roguelite FPS Combat – Lead your troops into battle, conscript new citizens, gather resources, and unlock Core Fragments to shift the tides of war.

Your doctrine, your battalion, your legacy, the choice is yours.

👁️ Download the demo now and spread the State’s influence across the galaxy. 👁️