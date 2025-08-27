 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Overwatch® 2 Gears of War: Reloaded
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19754427 Edited 27 August 2025 – 14:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

CITIZENS, THE TIME HAS COME.

The debut demo of Pax Autocratica is now live.

Step into your role as Leader of humanity’s last regime. Enact decrees, build your base, and command your battalion in roguelite FPS expeditions. Every decision carries consequences: prosperity or rebellion, loyalty or fear, survival or collapse.

This demo gives you a taste of the regime’s power:

  • Political Control – Shape society through policies that impact loyalty, productivity, and morale.

  • Base Management – Construct and automate infrastructure to sustain your State.

  • Roguelite FPS Combat – Lead your troops into battle, conscript new citizens, gather resources, and unlock Core Fragments to shift the tides of war.

Your doctrine, your battalion, your legacy, the choice is yours.

👁️ Download the demo now and spread the State’s influence across the galaxy. 👁️

Changed files in this update

Windows Project: Second Earth Content Depot 1067361
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link