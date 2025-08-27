In this big update we focused on adding more usage of this Game/Tool, we added Virtual Keyboard support!



Now you don't need to have physical keyboard, you can use any virtual keyboard from your collection and write with it!



New Features and Changes:

Virtual keyboard

Support for mouse

Option to highlight pressed keys

There is now option to turn off/on camera renderer while game is not focused

New background color - Chroma key

Some keyboards rarities were changed

As this update is pretty hard to maintain and test, if you will have any issues, please leave the feedback in our Discord server: link