Major 27 August 2025 Build 19754418 Edited 27 August 2025 – 12:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In this big update we focused on adding more usage of this Game/Tool, we added Virtual Keyboard support!

Now you don't need to have physical keyboard, you can use any virtual keyboard from your collection and write with it!

New Features and Changes:

  • Virtual keyboard

  • Support for mouse

  • Option to highlight pressed keys

  • There is now option to turn off/on camera renderer while game is not focused

  • New background color - Chroma key

  • Some keyboards rarities were changed

As this update is pretty hard to maintain and test, if you will have any issues, please leave the feedback in our Discord server: link

