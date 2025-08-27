Hello everyone!



First of all, a huge thank you to everyone who has played Kill the Brickman so far! We hope you're enjoying the game and looking forward to more updates and content very soon



We really appreciate your feedback on the game since launch. It's great to already have a group of players willing to spend time sending detailed impressions and highlighting any issues they've come across. We read everything and are working hard to fix as many issues as possible



Here's a quick rundown of the updates we've made so far:



Patch 0.9.880



Attempted fix for transparent bullet



Fixed missing translations for swap



Fixed typo in Japanese tutorial text



Fixed TargetMark appearing on elite in Chapter 3



Fixed issue with not having enough Brickmen to kill on Turn 1



Made attacking Brickmen more obvious



Locked chapters/weapons are now shown in black



Pistol unlocked upon completing Chapter 2



Shotgun unlocked upon completing Chapter 3



Fixed pistol deflector so it now stops correctly while shooting



Weapon EXP increases after completing levels



Fixed Replace Clip deal causing game freeze



Fixed Capitalist achievement



Fixed issues with the Relic build path system, increasing the chance of achieving a full build



Patch 0.9.882



Added CRT filter setting



Added Brickman animation speed setting



Reordered clips fix



Hotkey Tab now shows Brickman HP while shooting



Fixed black screen issues related to extra bullets



Fixed UI collision when switching clips while reloading



Reduced the coverage of Facility: Channel Pink in Chapter 3



Progression balance update



Patch 0.9.883



Made some relics easier to unlock



Added a turn counter



Updated visuals for Rage/Afterglow



Wealth Hoarder no longer grants gold when selling relics



Jailbreak Brickman no longer breaks your deflectors



Fixed an issue where Reflection Insight could remain locked



Fixed a bug with Echo Bullets



Fixed a UI issue when pressing Switch Clip



Bullets can now be sold

Patch 0.9.884



Lower unlock requirement for Border Wall Generator



Lower unlock requirement for Security Checkpoint



Boss incorrectly counted as normal goal



Target Brickman incorrectly counted as normal goal



Gun upgrades now apply correctly during runs



Fixed level end goal blocking issue



Fixed Clip UI issue when switching during aiming



Fixed incorrect behavior with Shotgun Boost and Shotgun



Gambler’s Edge : effect works upon purchase and stops after being sold



Bullet Lover : effect works upon purchase and stops after being sold



Lucky Shopper : effect works upon purchase and stops after being sold



Relic Auction : effect works upon purchase and stops after being sold



Brick Boost now correctly unlocks



Layout Corrosion now correctly unlocks



Block Conservation now correctly unlocks



Layout Block now correctly unlocks



Lower Avenger Brickman stats (from +100% to +25%)





And here's what you can expect in the near future:



More bug fixes



Tutorial rework



Saving in levels/continue run feature



Tuning game progression



For those just starting out, check out our Tips & Bricks video that offers an overview on the game mechanics and some advice on how to play:







Feel free to keep sending feedback our way, and if you feel the updates we've made so far have had a positive impact on the quality of the game, please feel free to leave a Steam review. These really help us get extra visibility on the store and make sure players know we're improving Kill the Brickman daily



Thanks very much!

