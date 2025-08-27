 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19754399
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

First of all, a huge thank you to everyone who has played Kill the Brickman so far! We hope you're enjoying the game and looking forward to more updates and content very soon

We really appreciate your feedback on the game since launch. It's great to already have a group of players willing to spend time sending detailed impressions and highlighting any issues they've come across. We read everything and are working hard to fix as many issues as possible

Here's a quick rundown of the updates we've made so far:

Patch 0.9.880

  • Attempted fix for transparent bullet

  • Fixed missing translations for swap

  • Fixed typo in Japanese tutorial text

  • Fixed TargetMark appearing on elite in Chapter 3

  • Fixed issue with not having enough Brickmen to kill on Turn 1

  • Made attacking Brickmen more obvious

  • Locked chapters/weapons are now shown in black

  • Pistol unlocked upon completing Chapter 2

  • Shotgun unlocked upon completing Chapter 3

  • Fixed pistol deflector so it now stops correctly while shooting

  • Weapon EXP increases after completing levels

  • Fixed Replace Clip deal causing game freeze

  • Fixed Capitalist achievement

  • Fixed issues with the Relic build path system, increasing the chance of achieving a full build

Patch 0.9.882

  • Added CRT filter setting

  • Added Brickman animation speed setting

  • Reordered clips fix

  • Hotkey Tab now shows Brickman HP while shooting

  • Fixed black screen issues related to extra bullets

  • Fixed UI collision when switching clips while reloading

  • Reduced the coverage of Facility: Channel Pink in Chapter 3

  • Progression balance update

Patch 0.9.883

  • Made some relics easier to unlock

  • Added a turn counter

  • Updated visuals for Rage/Afterglow

  • Wealth Hoarder no longer grants gold when selling relics

  • Jailbreak Brickman no longer breaks your deflectors

  • Fixed an issue where Reflection Insight could remain locked

  • Fixed a bug with Echo Bullets

  • Fixed a UI issue when pressing Switch Clip

  • Bullets can now be sold

Patch 0.9.884

  • Lower unlock requirement for Border Wall Generator

  • Lower unlock requirement for Security Checkpoint

  • Boss incorrectly counted as normal goal

  • Target Brickman incorrectly counted as normal goal

  • Gun upgrades now apply correctly during runs

  • Fixed level end goal blocking issue

  • Fixed Clip UI issue when switching during aiming

  • Fixed incorrect behavior with Shotgun Boost and Shotgun

  • Gambler’s Edge: effect works upon purchase and stops after being sold

  • Bullet Lover: effect works upon purchase and stops after being sold

  • Lucky Shopper: effect works upon purchase and stops after being sold

  • Relic Auction: effect works upon purchase and stops after being sold

  • Brick Boost now correctly unlocks

  • Layout Corrosion now correctly unlocks

  • Block Conservation now correctly unlocks

  • Layout Block now correctly unlocks

  • Lower Avenger Brickman stats (from +100% to +25%)


And here's what you can expect in the near future:

  • More bug fixes

  • Tutorial rework

  • Saving in levels/continue run feature

  • Tuning game progression

For those just starting out, check out our Tips & Bricks video that offers an overview on the game mechanics and some advice on how to play:


Feel free to keep sending feedback our way, and if you feel the updates we've made so far have had a positive impact on the quality of the game, please feel free to leave a Steam review. These really help us get extra visibility on the store and make sure players know we're improving Kill the Brickman daily

Thanks very much!

Changed files in this update

