Hello everyone!
First of all, a huge thank you to everyone who has played Kill the Brickman so far! We hope you're enjoying the game and looking forward to more updates and content very soon
We really appreciate your feedback on the game since launch. It's great to already have a group of players willing to spend time sending detailed impressions and highlighting any issues they've come across. We read everything and are working hard to fix as many issues as possible
Here's a quick rundown of the updates we've made so far:
Patch 0.9.880
Attempted fix for transparent bullet
Fixed missing translations for swap
Fixed typo in Japanese tutorial text
Fixed TargetMark appearing on elite in Chapter 3
Fixed issue with not having enough Brickmen to kill on Turn 1
Made attacking Brickmen more obvious
Locked chapters/weapons are now shown in black
Pistol unlocked upon completing Chapter 2
Shotgun unlocked upon completing Chapter 3
Fixed pistol deflector so it now stops correctly while shooting
Weapon EXP increases after completing levels
Fixed Replace Clip deal causing game freeze
Fixed Capitalist achievement
Fixed issues with the Relic build path system, increasing the chance of achieving a full build
Patch 0.9.882
Added CRT filter setting
Added Brickman animation speed setting
Reordered clips fix
Hotkey Tab now shows Brickman HP while shooting
Fixed black screen issues related to extra bullets
Fixed UI collision when switching clips while reloading
Reduced the coverage of Facility: Channel Pink in Chapter 3
Progression balance update
Patch 0.9.883
Made some relics easier to unlock
Added a turn counter
Updated visuals for Rage/Afterglow
Wealth Hoarder no longer grants gold when selling relics
Jailbreak Brickman no longer breaks your deflectors
Fixed an issue where Reflection Insight could remain locked
Fixed a bug with Echo Bullets
Fixed a UI issue when pressing Switch Clip
Bullets can now be sold
Patch 0.9.884
Lower unlock requirement for Border Wall Generator
Lower unlock requirement for Security Checkpoint
Boss incorrectly counted as normal goal
Target Brickman incorrectly counted as normal goal
Gun upgrades now apply correctly during runs
Fixed level end goal blocking issue
Fixed Clip UI issue when switching during aiming
Fixed incorrect behavior with Shotgun Boost and Shotgun
Gambler’s Edge: effect works upon purchase and stops after being sold
Bullet Lover: effect works upon purchase and stops after being sold
Lucky Shopper: effect works upon purchase and stops after being sold
Relic Auction: effect works upon purchase and stops after being sold
Brick Boost now correctly unlocks
Layout Corrosion now correctly unlocks
Block Conservation now correctly unlocks
Layout Block now correctly unlocks
Lower Avenger Brickman stats (from +100% to +25%)
And here's what you can expect in the near future:
More bug fixes
Tutorial rework
Saving in levels/continue run feature
Tuning game progression
For those just starting out, check out our Tips & Bricks video that offers an overview on the game mechanics and some advice on how to play:
Feel free to keep sending feedback our way, and if you feel the updates we've made so far have had a positive impact on the quality of the game, please feel free to leave a Steam review. These really help us get extra visibility on the store and make sure players know we're improving Kill the Brickman daily
Thanks very much!
