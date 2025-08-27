 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19754363
Update notes via Steam Community

I got feedback that "Alt-Tab" would close the game window without re-setting the mouse to your default Windows speed. I have updated the script to account for this possibility and it seems to work correctly now.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2958791
