1 September 2025 Build 19754315
Update notes via Steam Community
A few improvements:
- Better visuals of VFX in the collection menu
- Improved handling of async games

Fixes:
- Fix interaction of Cake Trickster with hypnotic mouse
- Fixed card drawing timeframe (eg. watermelon effect)
- New VFX for standard action & evolve action

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2351661
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2351662
  • Loading history…
