A few improvements:
- Better visuals of VFX in the collection menu
- Improved handling of async games
Fixes:
- Fix interaction of Cake Trickster with hypnotic mouse
- Fixed card drawing timeframe (eg. watermelon effect)
- New VFX for standard action & evolve action
v1.14.0: patch notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2351661
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2351662
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update