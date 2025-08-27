Hello @everyone!



We are finally ready to announce another update, which will be released today!



We apologise for the delay, but we had to make sure that what we added wouldn't negatively affect your existing saves, so we added a save backup system to be on the safe side.

Thank you all so much for your patience, and we're already working on more things that we'll announce soon.



Without further ado, here's the list of changes and additions:

Inventory - allowing tools to be stored at hand and be quickly accessed. Equipment will be further developed in the future.

The ability to invert the X/Y axis of the camera in the settings – some players reported that this affected the comfort of gameplay, so we hope that it will be better now.

Trash will automatically be removed from the workshop immediately after an item is utilised– to activate this option, you need to place appropriate bins near the workbench.