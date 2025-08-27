Hello @everyone!
We are finally ready to announce another update, which will be released today!
We apologise for the delay, but we had to make sure that what we added wouldn't negatively affect your existing saves, so we added a save backup system to be on the safe side.
Thank you all so much for your patience, and we're already working on more things that we'll announce soon.
Without further ado, here's the list of changes and additions:
Inventory - allowing tools to be stored at hand and be quickly accessed. Equipment will be further developed in the future.
The ability to invert the X/Y axis of the camera in the settings– some players reported that this affected the comfort of gameplay, so we hope that it will be better now.
Trash will automatically be removed from the workshop immediately after an item is utilised– to activate this option, you need to place appropriate bins near the workbench.
Cash register bell- an audible signal informing you of a waiting customer when you are away from the cash register.
Removable price tags– this will allow you to display legendary items in your shop that you do not want to sell but want to show off. Now they will be safe in your collection, shining in all their glory on shelves.
Fixed a bug where the control panel window did not refresh correctly.
Fixed a bug where it was possible to accidentally set the pallet delivery spot outside the back room; if this happens, they can now be picked up.
That's all for today. Thank you very much to everyone for your support and engagement.
You are all amazing!
Changed files in this update