Some details on today's patch 2025-08-27



- Slightly reduced the size of enemies' flying daggers hit boxes (both the single and multiple ones). Sometimes, it felt unfair on near misses that actually hit --- mind you, FromSoft games do that all the time and nobody complains (not a dig, I'm a hardcore fan).



- Increased the chance enemies will drop keys to open chests during the day (by 1%, but since you kill dozens each night, it's quite significant)



- Further increased Dawn's run speed during combat (an extra 1.5 meters per second).



- Ground and Air Dash animations recover faster when blending into running.



- Added a dash/jump buffer (un-cancellable) right when you slash through an enemy. It is a nerf, but at 0.2 seconds, it is hardly noticeable and it prevents slashing through enemies and jumping to safety at the same time which felt either overpowered or even an exploit (Kind of experimental for now, might tweak this in the future)



- Attack hit boxes are removed at the tail end of dash animations. There is a wide margin anyway, so no real difference but it stops enemies registering a hit on the last few frames of a blend to idle/run.



- Made the poison pools stay for an extra 2 seconds.



- Dizzy status effect depletes a little faster when Dawn is poisoned (represented by stars spinning around her head after blocking an attack)



- Dizzy status effect is now fully reset on combat end (sometimes it could leak into the next night, it is no longer the case)



- More balance on enemies spawn conditions (it is actually a little more gentle... I think)



- Scoring: Time bonus has been increased a little.



- Dawn now blinks to interactive objects even if she's poisoned (during the day)





